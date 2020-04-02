Esha Gupta Flaunts Her Printed Top And Boots And This Is How She Wished Quarantine Should Look Like Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

It's been almost three weeks that we all are self-isolating due to state-imposed lockdown (because of coronavirus pandemic). During these days, we have seen a number of celebrities posting their quarantine pictures on their social handle. And now another B-town diva treated us with her gorgeous look. Recently, Esha Gupta took to her Instagram feed to share a picture. Dressed in a printed top and boots, the actress expressed saying this is how she wished quarantine should looked like. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Esha Gupta donned a full-sleeved high-neck collar black top, which was accentuated by white-hued star-shaped prints. She paired her top with a pair of pointed-toe thigh-high heel boots that was crafted of leather-fabric. The Raaz 3 actress looked extremely stunning as she lounged on a grey-hued couch.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the Jannat 2 actress slightly contoured her face while the thick brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and matte pink lip shade spruced up her look. She let loose her black curly tresses and looked amazing.

So, what do you think about her outfit and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Esha Gupta

