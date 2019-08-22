ENGLISH

    LFW W/F 2019 Day 1: Esha Gupta Impressed Us With The Dewy Make-up And Sleek Hair

    By

    Esha Gupta turned heads as a showstopper on day one of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2019. Esha Gupta walked the ramp for the designer Pallavi Mohan and donned a metallic avatar for the event. She wore a metallic and sheer silver dress with a high slit and plunging neckline at the ramp. She paired the beautiful piece with fresh and dewy make-up and sleek. Let us decode this gorgeous make-up look of hers.

    So, she went for an illuminating base that reflected beautifully under the shining lights. With perfectly contoured and blushed cheeks her face was defined and sculpted. Coming to her eye make-up she chose the classic route of a smokey eye. But what was interesting about this smokey eye was the smudged kohl effect. Instead of just lining her eyes, she smudged the kohl that liner her eyes and that gave the smokey effect. Her eyebrows were filled but with a very slight hand and light brown colour. She paired up this look with a nude and glossy lipstick that complemented the rest of the make-up.

    Talking about her hair, she made a great choice of keeping the hair neat and sleek. Her hair was tied up at the back in a long and sleek ponytail that gave the dress and make-up the attention that they required without overpowering the look.

    That was all about her look. She made a strong case for dewy and luminous make-up at the ramp and that is what you should deduct from this look. Most of us will choose the matte look over the dewy one. But if the occasion is right, a luminous make-up is a great way to glam up your look. Hope you give this one a try!

    Stay tuned for more updates from the Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2019!

    Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 10:11 [IST]
