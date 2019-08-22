LFW W/F 2019 Day One: Esha Gupta Sets The Ramp Ablaze With Her Bold Gown Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The gorgeous Esha Gupta set the ramp ablaze on the day one of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. She looked absolutely amazing as she walked down the ramp for Pallavi Mohan. Her attire was risqué and not quite everybody's cup of tea. Accentuated by bold cuts, Esha Gupta made a statement. Let's decode her look.

So, Esha wore a gown that was sleeveless and featured a plunging neckline. Her attire featured a bow belt, which accentuated her ensemble and gave it a figure-flattering structure. It was a textural number with sheer accents and overlapping details. Her ensemble was notched up by metallic touch and shimmery effect. The hemline of Esha Gupta's gown was highlighted by silver feathers, which totally gave her attire a dramatic effect.

The actress and model paired her ensemble with silver pencil heels, which went well with her stunning ensemble. The look was minimal and accessorised by cocktail rings and chic earrings. Her attire was perfect for red carpet events and formal events. The makeup was dewy with contoured cheekbones, a pink lip shade, and smoky kohl. The sleek bun rounded out her avatar and we thought Esha Gupta looked beyond amazing.

