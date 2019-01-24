ENGLISH

'Girls Can Do Anything', Says Esha Gupta With Her Casual Tee

By
Esha Gupta Fashion

So, these days, leading actresses and fashion divas have been sporting tees with women empowerment messages and we love this move. The recent celeb to wear such a tee was Esha Gupta. Her casual outfit was about playing with contrasts and she looked sassy as ever. The actress beckoned us to wear something that is impactful. Let's decode her outfit and look.

Esha Gupta Style

Esha's ensemble was about pairing white with red. She wore a white-hued tee that said, 'Girls Can Do Anything' and paired it with bright red pants. It was about colour-blocking done effectively and Esha teamed her outfit with white-hued sports shoes. It was an awesome look and we are pretty sure that with this tee of hers, she encouraged a number of women.

Esha Gupta News

The actress carried a textured black bag with her and accessorised her look with delicate earrings and huge frames. She also wore a chic watch to notch up her avatar. Her makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by an earthy pink lip shade and the long tresses rounded out her sizzling avatar. Esha looked awesome as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    esha gupta celeb spotting
    Thursday, January 24, 2019, 14:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 24, 2019
     

