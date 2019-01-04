ENGLISH

Wardrobe Basics Can't Be Overlooked, Esha Gupta's Polka-dotted Top Reminded Us That

Esha Gupta looks Ultra Glamorous in her recent stylish OOTD | Boldsky
Esha Gupta Fashion

Polka dots can never go out of vogue. Polka dots can spruce up your look. Polka dots can quite easily give you the retro avatar. Take, for instance, Esha Gupta, who was spotted in polka dots at Bandra in Mumbai. She looked super stylish without trying too hard. Let's decode her look.

Esha was papped wearing a three-quarter-sleeved top that featured a round-neckline and was voluminous. It was a totally 70s top, which was knotted at the front. Her top was splashed in a deep red colour and marked by white dots. The 'Rustom' actress paired her top with black pants. We thought it was a classic combination and with this ensemble, Esha taught us that wardrobe basic can't be overlooked.

Esha Gupta Style

Esha teamed her attire with sandals and accessorised her look with chic hoop earrings and a classy watch. She also carried a quirky and colourful purse with her. Her makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by muted-pink lip shade and the impeccable hairdo rounded out her beautiful avatar. We thought Esha looked awesome. How about you? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    fashion bollywood esha gupta
    Story first published: Friday, January 4, 2019, 11:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 4, 2019
     

