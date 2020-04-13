Esha Gupta Inspires Us To Go Vintage This Baisakhi With Her Retro Saree Look Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Esha Gupta took to her Instagram feed to share a festive look with her followers and well, she looked totally distinctive. With her saree pic, she brought alive the good old Bollywood glamour. She shared this classy picture to wish her followers a happy Baisakhi and we couldn't take eyes off her. Apart from her ensemble, her makeup was also striking. So, we have decoded Esha Gupta's look for you.

Esha Gupta wore a saree and it reminded us of the 60s and 70s Bollywood. She exuded vintage vibes with her saree that was flowy and accentuated by red and white striped patterns. Her saree drape also featured double-toned geometrical patterns and the dotted prints also elevated her traditional wear. She wore a complementing red sleeveless blouse with her saree.

As for the accessories, Esha spruced up her look with oxidised silver bangles. The emerald and diamond ring was definitely eye-catching and the sleek danglers went well with her old-school traditional look. The makeup was highlighted by mascara and pink eye shadow. She wore a somewhat similar glossy pink lip shade and the cheekbones were enhanced too. The tiny bindi also upped her look and the partly-tied tresses rounded out her avatar. So, how did you find Esha Gupta's attire and look? Let us know that.