    Ileana D'Cruz, Tara Sutaria, And More Have Stunning Fashion Goals For Us

    By
    |

    Recently, Bollywood divas were spotted flaunting different outfits and style. Some impressed us with traditional outfits and others wowed us with their western looks. From Ilena D'Cruz To Tara Sutaria, here's what these divas wore recently, which caught our attention.

    Array

    Ileana D' Cruz

    Ileana D'Cruz wore separates for Pagalpanti promotions. She wore a striped ensemble that consisted of a bralet, pants, and a jacket. The attire was enhanced by black and white stripes and she looked sassy in her attire. The actress teamed her attire with pointed black pumps. The makeup was nude-toned with muted pink lip shade and light kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her look.

    Array

    Karisma Kapoor

    Karisma Kapoor wore a skirt and top. The top was accentuated by black hue and the skirt was adorned with floral accents. It was a gorgeous combination and Karisma paired her attire with nude-pink heels. She carried her purse in a cross-bodied style and accessorised her look with chic earrings. The makeup was light with soft pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted tresses completed her look.

    Array

    Tahira Kashyap

    Tahira Kashyap was spotted at the airport in a simple avatar. She looked simply stylish in her Balmain sweatshirt and matching tights. She paired her attire with white sports shoes and carried a multi-hued side bag with her. Tahira accessorised her look with shades and upped her avatar with a pink lip shade. The highlighted hairdo rounded out her look.

    Array

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked simply amazing in her black lace dress that was belted and enhanced by sheer cut-out accents. Her attire was figure-flattering and she paired it with black-hued peep-hole sandals. The actress carried a leopard-printed bag with her. She accessorised her look with dainty studs. The makeup was nude-toned with a pink lip shade. The middle-parted tresses wrapped up her look.

    Array

    Fatima Sana Shaikh

    Fatima Sana Shaikh looked sassy as she was papped. She donned a white sleeveless top and distressed denim jeans, which were flared. The actress gave us casual street-style goals and paired her ensemble with sports shoes. She spruced up her look with shades and a pink lip shade. The wavy curly tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Array

    Yami Gautam

    Yami Gautam looked gorgeous in her long dress that was full-sleeved with a flared silhouette and a sharp from slit. Her attire was printed and belted and she kept her look jewellery-free. The Bala actress notched up her makeup with pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The bob wavy hairdo wrapped up her look.

    Array

    Tara Sutaria

    Tara Sutaria looked absolutely gorgeous in her pink cocktail sari. Dipped in light pink hue, her sari was enhanced by white stripes and intricate patterns. She paired her sari with a sleeveless silver blouse and accessorised her look with oxidised jhumkis from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, winged eye makeup. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look.

    So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 16, 2019, 16:19 [IST]
