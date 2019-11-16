Ileana D'Cruz, Tara Sutaria, And More Have Stunning Fashion Goals For Us

Ileana D' Cruz Ileana D'Cruz wore separates for Pagalpanti promotions. She wore a striped ensemble that consisted of a bralet, pants, and a jacket. The attire was enhanced by black and white stripes and she looked sassy in her attire. The actress teamed her attire with pointed black pumps. The makeup was nude-toned with muted pink lip shade and light kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her look.

Karisma Kapoor Karisma Kapoor wore a skirt and top. The top was accentuated by black hue and the skirt was adorned with floral accents. It was a gorgeous combination and Karisma paired her attire with nude-pink heels. She carried her purse in a cross-bodied style and accessorised her look with chic earrings. The makeup was light with soft pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted tresses completed her look.

Tahira Kashyap Tahira Kashyap was spotted at the airport in a simple avatar. She looked simply stylish in her Balmain sweatshirt and matching tights. She paired her attire with white sports shoes and carried a multi-hued side bag with her. Tahira accessorised her look with shades and upped her avatar with a pink lip shade. The highlighted hairdo rounded out her look.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked simply amazing in her black lace dress that was belted and enhanced by sheer cut-out accents. Her attire was figure-flattering and she paired it with black-hued peep-hole sandals. The actress carried a leopard-printed bag with her. She accessorised her look with dainty studs. The makeup was nude-toned with a pink lip shade. The middle-parted tresses wrapped up her look.

Fatima Sana Shaikh Fatima Sana Shaikh looked sassy as she was papped. She donned a white sleeveless top and distressed denim jeans, which were flared. The actress gave us casual street-style goals and paired her ensemble with sports shoes. She spruced up her look with shades and a pink lip shade. The wavy curly tresses rounded out her avatar.

Yami Gautam Yami Gautam looked gorgeous in her long dress that was full-sleeved with a flared silhouette and a sharp from slit. Her attire was printed and belted and she kept her look jewellery-free. The Bala actress notched up her makeup with pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The bob wavy hairdo wrapped up her look.