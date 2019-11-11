Just In
Ananya Panday And Shanaya Kapoor’s Outfits Are Not Ideal For Parties But For Casual Gatherings
On 9 November 2019, Bollywood stars Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan celebrated their son Arhaan Khan's birthday, where many celebrities arrived in fashionable outfits. The budding fashionistas, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor too attended the bash in their chic outfits, which looked more like casuals than party wear. The two beautiful divas got snapped as they posed for the shutterbugs. Let's take a look at what they opted to don for the bash.
Ananya Panday In A Black Tee And Shorts
Ananya Panday made an appearance in all-black attire. Her outfit consisted of a three-fourth sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline plain black tee. She teamed it up with matching denim shorts. What attracted us the most was her laced-up golden stunning shoes, which completed her look. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned hoops.
The actress also carried a round-shaped silver sling bag, which added style statement. She let loose her wavy tresses and sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, jawline. Filled thick brows, light eye shadow, curled lashes, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.
Shanaya Kapoor In A White Tee, Grey Skirt, And Denim Jacket
For the bash, Shanaya Kapoor donned a cut-sleeved round-collar plunging neckline plain white tucked-in tee. She teamed it up with a high-waist grey skirt, which was accentuated by checkered patterns and featured overlap detailing. The star wrapped and tied a blue denim jacket around her waist, which added a cool quotient. She completed her look with white sports shoes and accessorised her look with a pair of hoops, silver-toned bracelet, wrist bands.
Shanaya left her layered wavy tresses loose. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, glittering eye shadow, highlighted blush, and dark pink lip shade rounded her look. Shanaya Kapoor also carried a red-coloured handbag.
Both, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor dazzled in their outfits but they were not party wear. Their attire looked casual and sporty.
What do you think about their outfits? Share your opinions in the comment section.