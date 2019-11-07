Ananya Panday Blossoms Like A Yellow Lily In Her Cute Mini Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is all set to mark her second film in the Bollywood industry with Mudassar Aziz's drama-romance, Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. And Ananya has been promoting the film in stylish outfits. Each day she catches our attention with a beautiful attire.

Just a few days back, at the trailer launch of her film, the actress was seen looking like fresh bloom in a hot-pink mini dress and now she stunned us with her blossoming yellow number. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, on the sets of Farah Khan's show, Ananya Panday sported a bright-yellow off-shoulder mini knitted dress, which featured a balloon top and flared skirt. The hemline of her skirt was accentuated by white lace. Styled by Ami Patel, the fabric statement belt added structure to her attire. Ananya's ensemble came from Hemant and Nandita. She completed her look with shimmering golden ankle-length strapped heels. The actress kept her accessory game light and minimal. She instead upped her look with a pair of gold-toned long drop earrings from Misho Designs by Suhani Parekh. She painted the tip of her nails white.

On the makeup front, with the perfection proportion of foundation and concealer, Ananya sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, curled lashes, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Ananya Panday pulled back her curly tresses into a high ponytail.

Ananya looked very cute in her bright-yellow off-shoulder mini dress. What do you think about her outfit? Do let us know in the comment section.

All Pic Credits: Ananya Panday