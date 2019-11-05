Ananya Panday Mesmerises Us With Her Chic Outfits In Pati Patni Aur Woh Trailer Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Ananya Panday is all set with her second film in the Bollywood industry, Pati Patni Aur Woh

But before that, let us give you a glimpse of her fashionable outfits from the trailer.

Ananya Panday In A Sparkling Black Midi Dress In one of the scenes from the trailer, Ananya Panday seemed to be in a lounge or club. The actress was dressed in a sparkling black midi dress. Her full-sleeved bodycon dress was accentuated by white and golden patterns and also featured an embellished belt, which added structure to her attire. The actress completed her look with a pair of golden heels. Ananya kept her look accessory-free Ananya left her side-parted wavy tresses loose and gave a sultry pose and expression. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, eye shadow, and pink lip shade suited her look. Ananya Panday In A Pink Sari In one of the scenes, Ananya Panday was seen in a pretty pink sari gifted by Chintu Tyagi (Kartik Aaryan). Her stunning pink sari was accentuated by handcrafted golden stone work at the border. She flaunted her off-white bralette, which was enhanced by golden border. Ananya upped her look with a pair of earrings. She left her side-parted tresses loose and sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, light eye shadow, pink blush, and lip shade spruced up her look. Ananya Panday In A Casual White Top In one of the scenes in train, Ananya Panday was seen in a casual outfit. Her casual outfit consisted of a sleevless halter-neck plain white top, which she teamed with emerald green bottoms. The actress upped her look with a pair of drop earrings and white nail lacquer. She left her side-parted voluminous tresses loose and sharply contoured her T-zone and cheekbones. Filled brows, curled lashes, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Ananya Panday In Yellow Co-ords Ananya Panday gave casual wear goals with her co-ords. Her co-ords consisted of a cut-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline tucked-in plain yellow hued top. She teamed it with matching pants, which featured a white statement belt and stripes. The actress was also seen carrying a blue jacket (maybe denim one) on her wrist. She accessorised her look with a pair of hoops and let loose her tresses. Slight contouring marked by thick brows, and pink lip shade elevated her look. The pink reflectors added a style quotient to her look. Well, let us also tell you that Ananya's first-look poster features her in this same look and she looks amazing.

What do you think about Ananya Panday's outfits and looks in the film? Do let us know in the comment section.