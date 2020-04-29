ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Alia Bhatt’s BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Spreads Positivity With Super Cool Attire In Her Latest Shoot

    By
    |

    After the government imposed state lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, our lives have surely become difficult and boring. But amid pandemic, one positive thing that happened is reduction in air pollution as there has been limited vehicle movement. Taking the same concept, recently, Alia Bhatt's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor did a cover shoot for Reverie India magazine's anniversary special issue. Dressed up in a crop tee and distressed denims, the actress looked super cool and the background with fresh flowers, birds flying in the clear sky and pollution-free environment, gave fresh and positive vibes. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

    View this post on Instagram

    Here’s our second cover of the anniversary special issue with Akansha Ranjan Kapoor @akansharanjankapoor This hand-illustrated cover depicts that Earth’s Ozone layer is healing during this quarantine period. The skies are clearer, we notice different species of birds, there is freshness in the air - this is what we live for, isn’t? Concept and Cover Story by @mitalig_ and @shahriyar_adil Cover illustration by @thebrowneyebrunette Agency @hypenq_pr #ourearthishealing #reverieindia #ankansharanjankapoor #guilty #reveriefashion #reverielove

    A post shared by Reverie, India (@reverie.india) on

    So, for the cover shoot, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor opted for a half-sleeved round-collar white crop tee, which had the word 'fame' printed on it. She teamed her tee with light blue distressed denim jeans that featured red stripes on both sides. The Guilty actress went jewellery-free and let her cool attire do all the talking.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Akansha Ranjan slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone and cheekbones. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and light pink lip shade rounded out her look. The diva let loose her mid-parted long highlighted curly tresses and looked pretty.

    Akansha's cool outfit is what you can sport at malls, restaurants, or any other casual outing. What caught our attention was the quote in the cover picture that said, 'Our Earth Is Healing'. Well, we hope it continues even after the lockdown ends.

    Meanwhile, do not forget to share your thoughts on this attire of Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

    Pic Credits: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

    More ALIA BHATT News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue