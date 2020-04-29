Alia Bhatt’s BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Spreads Positivity With Super Cool Attire In Her Latest Shoot Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

After the government imposed state lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, our lives have surely become difficult and boring. But amid pandemic, one positive thing that happened is reduction in air pollution as there has been limited vehicle movement. Taking the same concept, recently, Alia Bhatt's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor did a cover shoot for Reverie India magazine's anniversary special issue. Dressed up in a crop tee and distressed denims, the actress looked super cool and the background with fresh flowers, birds flying in the clear sky and pollution-free environment, gave fresh and positive vibes. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, for the cover shoot, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor opted for a half-sleeved round-collar white crop tee, which had the word 'fame' printed on it. She teamed her tee with light blue distressed denim jeans that featured red stripes on both sides. The Guilty actress went jewellery-free and let her cool attire do all the talking.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Akansha Ranjan slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone and cheekbones. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and light pink lip shade rounded out her look. The diva let loose her mid-parted long highlighted curly tresses and looked pretty.

Akansha's cool outfit is what you can sport at malls, restaurants, or any other casual outing. What caught our attention was the quote in the cover picture that said, 'Our Earth Is Healing'. Well, we hope it continues even after the lockdown ends.

Meanwhile, do not forget to share your thoughts on this attire of Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Pic Credits: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor