From Student Of The Year To Kalank, Bollywood Diva Alia Bhatt’s Movie Fashion Decoded
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's fashion has evolved not just off-screen but on-screen too. Apart from making heads turn at glittery events, theactress has impressed us with her fashionable outfits in her movies too.. From slaying in pretty and stylish mini dresses in her first film (as the lead actress) Student Of The Year to justifying her character with perfect outfits in films like Raazi, 2 States, Kapoor & Sons, etc., Alia has stunned us with her versatile fashion sense. So, let us take a quick glimpse of her fashion in films.
1. Student Of The Year
In Student Of The Year film, Alia Bhatt portrayed the role of Shanaya Singhania, a fashion addict and the most popular girl in the college. Being a fashion addict, the actress flaunted her diva look with many stylish and fashionable outfits but her cute red mini dress in the Disco song is what we all had our eyes on. It was a strappy sweetheart-neckline red dress, which was accentuated by silver dotted prints at the hem while the matching bow-shaped knotted belt added structure to her attire. She let loose her straight tresses and wore a pretty white hairband.
2. 2 States
In the film 2 States, Alia Bhatt played the role of Ananya Swaminathan, who belonged to a Tamil Hindu Brahmin family. Though the actress was seen sporting many wow-worthy outfits in the film but this look of hers from the Iski Uski song defined her character beautifully. She sported a yellow-hued kanjeevaram silk saree, which was accentuated by pink and blue border. The border featured golden embellished patterns. She draped it with minimal pleats and teamed it with a half-sleeved matching blouse. Alia upped her look with a pair of gold-toned jhumkis, maang tikka, and bangles. She pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a low braided ponytail.
3. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania
‘Main shaadi karungi to Kareena wala designer lehenga pehen ke karungi, warna dulhe ko tata bye-bye kar do', this dialogue is what Alia Bhatt (as Kavya Singh) said in the beginning of the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and at the end, she finally got her dream lehenga and slayed it with a swag over the truck. It was a beautiful red lehenga, which was accentuated by heavy golden embellishments. The diva teamed it with a hand-embroidered golden choli and draped a sheer red dupatta at one side. She accessorised her look with maang tikka, golden earrings, and red bangles and tied her tresses into a side braided tail. With her black reflectors, she was the most stylish bride people that we had ever seen on-screen and created the trend of brides sporting sunglasses on their wedding day.
4. Kapoor & Sons
The cool party look of Alia Bhatt (as Tia Malik) in the song Kar Gayi Chull from the film Kapoor & Sons got very popular and was absolutely loved by all the fashionistas in the town. She sported a loose white mini dress and paired it with golden heels. She pulled back her side-parted tresses into a half-hairdo and adorned a pretty silver thin hairband. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.
5. Badrinath Ki Dulhania
After slaying it in the ‘Kareena wala designer lehenga' in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, Alia Bhatt (as Vaidehi Trivedi) impressed us with her dual-toned lehenga with yellow dupatta in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. It was a white lehenga, which featured broad red printed border. She paired it with a strappy off-shoulder yellow choli that was accentuated by checkered patterns and draped a matching dupatta. The actress upped her look with a pair of silver-toned earrings and red bangles. Alia let loose her side-parted layered tresses. The tiny bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade elevated her look.
6. Raazi
In the film Raazi, Alia Bhatt portrayed the role of Sehmat, a Muslim girl and a spy agent, who was sent to Pakistan to get information for India. For her marriage, she wore a pretty pink saree, which was accentuated by golden patterns and blue-printed border. She pulled back her tresses into a bun and covered her head with a contrasting green dupatta that featured golden border. Alia accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings, a chain neckpiece, and choker.
7. Kalank
We all loved how Alia Bhatt (Roop Chaudhry) gracefully danced in the song Ghar More Pardesiya in the film Kalank. Though her dancing skills highly impressed us but it was her outfit that made her look even more beautiful. She wore an ivory ensemble, which was accentuated by golden embroidered patterns with a whiff of red thread work also. The actress draped a matching dupatta over one shoulder and upped her look with metallic earrings and gold-toned bangles. She pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a loose low braid.
We really liked Alia Bhatt's movie fashion. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.