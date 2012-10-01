Gujarati Recipes: Gandhi Jayanti Spcl Side Dishes oi-Amrisha Sharma

Gandhi Jayanti is one of the auspicious days in India. This day is celebrated in every Indian state of the country. This day marks the birth of an Indian patriotic man, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi also known as the "Father of the nation" or Babu. Gandhiji basically was a Gujarati so, to make the day more special, why not try some authentic Gujarati recipes and celebrate the national holiday.

Here are a few delicious delicacies that you can prepare and enjoy your holiday with. Check out...

Dhokla: Dhokla is a Gujrati recipe that has gained popularity worldwide. This is a steamed dhokla recipe and thus is very low in calories. Rice, chickpeas and besan are used for making dhokla. But the most popular one is besan dhokla. It can be savoured both as a snack item or as a main course dish.

Khandvi: Indian snacks are known for their distinct flavour and spicy contents. This mouth-watering Indian snack has a very traditional flavour and taste. This is a low-calorie recipe and is very easy to prepare. The salty soft khandvis can be served hot with dhania ki chutney (coriander chutney) or Imli ki chutney (tamarind chutney).

Dal paratha: Moong dal paratha is a famous Gujarati dish. The recipe is very simple and you can prepare this breakfast in just 30 minutes. Moong dal parantha is a yummy and filling stuffed Indian bread that is made with moong dal (split green gram) and boiled potatoes.

Kadhi: Kadhi is made with curd and besan through different methods. Punjabi kadhi, Rajasthani kadhi, Maharashtrian kadhi and Gujarati kadhi have a difference in preparation but the main ingredients are besan and curd. Kadhi can be made with pakoda, papad, moong dal and mangori. You can have it with hot rice or with rotis and lasun ki chutney.

Dal thepla: Thepla is a traditional Gujarati recipe that is made in almost every Gujarati household. This spicy Indian bread tastes like paranthas. Theplas can be stuffed with many ingredients like meethi, dal or just bajra. Here is the delicious dal thepla recipe that can be enjoyed in breakfast or lunch.

Lasooni dal: Lasooni dal is cooked with three different types of dal in Northern India. The aromatic flavour of garlic makes this minced dal a meal in itself. The best part is, you can cook it quickly in a pressure cooker. Gujaratis make this side dish using toor dal.

Dal tadka: Dal tadka is one of the first few delicacies that will cross your mind when you are sitting in an authentic Indian restaurant. But you can easily replicate it in the privacy of your home. It is another toor dal recipe that can be enjoyed with hot steamed rice or pulao.

These are few traditional Gujarati recipes that you can try to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti this year. Which is your favourite Gujarati dish?