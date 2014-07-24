Awesome Khichdi Recipes To Try Out During Shravan Rice oi-Sanchita Chowdhury

Khichdi is one of the easiest recipes in Indian cuisine. When you feel too lethargic to cook, all you have to do is boil up some rice and dal together in a pressure cooker and you are done. This is one of the best example of hassle free and healthy cooking. Khichdi, apart from being easy to cook is also the best food to eat if you have digestion problems. Its is easy to digest and quite less in calories too.

During the monsoons, khichdi seems like a heavenly food. The pouring rains bring along the chilling cold and puts you in a lethargic mood in which you just do not feel like cooking. On top of that when its a month of Shravan and you have to eat vegetarian then khichdi seems like the best option to try. It is easy, fast and nutritious at the same time.

10 VEGETARIAN CURRY RECIPES FOR SHRAVAN

So, today Boldsky has put together seven awesome khichdi recipes which you must try during the month of Shravan. Take a look.

Aloo Khichdi This aloo khichdi recipe is easy to prepare and is not at all time consuming. To make this meal a lot more interesting you can add a handful of matar to the dish. If you are fasting, then this recipe is a perfect one for you as it is prepared with Samwat rice. Vegetable Khichdi Khichdi is a dish made solely out of of rice and lentils, can now be made into something much more tasty if you add veggies. Indian spices are the main ingredients used to make the vegetable khichdi all the more appetising. Dal Khichdi It is needless to say that the ingredients for this dal khichdi recipe are quite simple and you will find all of them without fail in any average Indian kitchen. The only utensil you need for attempting this Indian rice recipe is a pressure cooker. Bengali Style Bhuni Khichdi Khichdi is generally seen as a boring dish on the menu which is consumed only when you are ill. However khichdi can be the most interesting thing to eat if you know the right trick to cook it. Here is a Bengali style bhuni khichdi recipe which will change your notion of a boring khichdi completely. The spice powder used in this vegetarian recipe is the most important ingredient which lends the delicious aroma to this dish. Sabudana Khichdi Sabudana Khichdi is a very popular fast recipe especially in the Western part of the country. It is a food you can eat safely when you are fasting for religious purposes. The best part about Sabudana Khichdi is that it is very easy to digest and light on your stomach. That is what makes it a perfect recipe for fasting. Bajre Ki Khichdi Bajre ki khichdi is not only a tasty dish, but is also extremely healthy. Bajra or black millet is a great source of proteins, iron and folic acid. This makes it a perfect food for pregnant women too. The mild flavour of the khichdi and the unique taste makes this vegetarian recipe a tempting treat. Moong Dal Khichdi Moong dal khichdi is also a very nutritious food to break your fast with. Like all other Indian recipes, moong dal khichdi has some zesty spices. The best thing about this Indian rice recipe is that, it cooks in just 20 minutes. So if you are feeling really lazy to cook today, try making moong dal khichdi.