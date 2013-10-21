Karva Chauth: 15 Best Recipes

Pua Pua is a special food item prepared on the festival of Karva Chauth. This dessert recipe basically hails from Uttar Pradesh. Pua is a sweet dish that has loads of religious significance. We all know that married women fast on Karva Chauth from dawn to dusk. They break their fast after praying to the moon for a long life for their husbands. In some communities, pua is eaten to break this fast.

Moong Dal Kadhi Kadhi is generally prepared with gram flour or besan. First the pakoras are fried out of the besan and then it is cooked with the curd and gram flour based gravy. Kadhi with chawal or rice is a popular recipe which is prepared on Karva Chauth.

Gujarati Aloo Subzi This aloo subzi is a typical Gujarati recipe. Gujaratis are mostly pure vegetarians. Some of them even avoid onions and garlic in their diet. A typical Gujarati subzi is a mix of sweet, spicy and tangy flavours. In this recipe of Gujarati aloo subzi, the use of yogurt and a unique blend of spices make it an absolute delight for your taste-buds.

Methi Paratha Methi Paratha is a popular recipe for Karva Chauth. Methi means fenugreek. So, basically this particular kind of chapati is prepared using fenugreek leaves.

Aloo Matar Aloo mutter is a potato recipe that is made in all parts of the country. There are various ways to making this dish. Down south, people add some coconut to this gravy. In the coastal regions, groundnut powder is added to this Indian curry. But we are going to make aloo mutter in the North India style. It is an awesome dish to try out on Karva Chauth.

Sindhi Sai Bhaji Sindhi sai bhaji is an excellent recipe to try out on Karva Chauth. The mix of the three kinds of leaves give a unique taste to the recipe. The dill leaves add a dash of tangy flavour to the dish. The absence of onions and garlic does not create much of a difference. The taste of vegetables with chana dal and leafy greens makes this vegetarian recipe an absolute delight.

Bajra Aloo Ki Roti Bajra aloo ki roti is prepared with the millet flour which is combined with boiled and mashed potatoes and a light mix of spices to kick up the flavour. Adding the coconut adds a completely soothing taste to this recipe.

Paneer Chana Masala Paneer chana masala is a spicy and delicious vegetarian delight from North India. It is a simple recipe which you can try out without going through much hassle. Paneer chana masala is a perfect recipe for vegetarians which combines the two most loved items- chickpeas and paneer together to prepare an absolute lip-smacking delight.

Rajasthani Mooli Palak Sabji Rajasthani mooli palak sabji is a simple and quick recipe which goes well with rice as well as chapatis. The use of dry mango powder gives the dish a unique tangy flavour. The crunchiness of the radish complements the soft spinach and gives this vegetarian recipe a delicious flavour.

Vrat Ka Halwa Here we have a special sweet fasting recipe for you prepared with a combination of the buckwheat flour and water chestnut flour. You can eat this vrat ka halwa irrespective of whether you are fasting or not. It is an extremely delicious sweet recipe you can prepare during this festive season of Karva Chauth.

Choorma Laddoo This one of the very few Indian sweets recipe that has gained popularity as a sweet dish worldwide. The main ingredients of this Indian sweets recipe is wheat flour, coconut, jaggery, sesame and ghee. And another good part of making a churma ladoo is that it requires a very little time.

Malai Gulab Jamun Traditionally, ladoo, barfi, kheer, gujiya and gulab jamun are seen on the plate on this festival. On Karva Chauth this can be one of the best sweet dish to try.

Kaju Halwa Kaju halwa is a delicious recipe of cashews and milk, the kaju is in fact sauteed in ghee (clarified butter), so need we say more about the taste and aroma of this sweet recipe.

Peanut Barfi Peanut Barfi is a unique and delicious sweet to try out on Karva Chauth. Peanuts are healthy legumes that contain carbohydrates in high amounts. The peanut burfi recipe is made of very less ingredients and is extremely tasty.