Karva Chauth: 15 Best Recipes

    Karva Chauth is a popular festival of North India. On this day the married women observe fast for the long life and safety of their husbands. They can break the fast only in the evening after seeing the moon. Hence, after the moon appears the festive time begins.

    Since no Indian festival is complete without food, Karva Chauth is no exception either. After the fast, the feast that follows is something one just cannot miss. Only vegetarian food is consumed at evening which is accompanied by varied sweets. Sweets form an important part of the festival. Various types of halwas, laddoos and kheer is prepared on Karva Chauth. Sweets are consumed before as well as after the fast.

    Boldsky brings you a collection of 15 exotic recipes for Karva Chauth. Check them out and make this Karva Chauth special.

    Pua

    Pua is a special food item prepared on the festival of Karva Chauth. This dessert recipe basically hails from Uttar Pradesh. Pua is a sweet dish that has loads of religious significance. We all know that married women fast on Karva Chauth from dawn to dusk. They break their fast after praying to the moon for a long life for their husbands. In some communities, pua is eaten to break this fast.

    Moong Dal Kadhi

    Kadhi is generally prepared with gram flour or besan. First the pakoras are fried out of the besan and then it is cooked with the curd and gram flour based gravy. Kadhi with chawal or rice is a popular recipe which is prepared on Karva Chauth.

    Gujarati Aloo Subzi

    This aloo subzi is a typical Gujarati recipe. Gujaratis are mostly pure vegetarians. Some of them even avoid onions and garlic in their diet. A typical Gujarati subzi is a mix of sweet, spicy and tangy flavours. In this recipe of Gujarati aloo subzi, the use of yogurt and a unique blend of spices make it an absolute delight for your taste-buds.

    Methi Paratha

    Methi Paratha is a popular recipe for Karva Chauth. Methi means fenugreek. So, basically this particular kind of chapati is prepared using fenugreek leaves.

    Aloo Matar

    Aloo mutter is a potato recipe that is made in all parts of the country. There are various ways to making this dish. Down south, people add some coconut to this gravy. In the coastal regions, groundnut powder is added to this Indian curry. But we are going to make aloo mutter in the North India style. It is an awesome dish to try out on Karva Chauth.

    Sindhi Sai Bhaji

    Sindhi sai bhaji is an excellent recipe to try out on Karva Chauth. The mix of the three kinds of leaves give a unique taste to the recipe. The dill leaves add a dash of tangy flavour to the dish. The absence of onions and garlic does not create much of a difference. The taste of vegetables with chana dal and leafy greens makes this vegetarian recipe an absolute delight.

    Bajra Aloo Ki Roti

    Bajra aloo ki roti is prepared with the millet flour which is combined with boiled and mashed potatoes and a light mix of spices to kick up the flavour. Adding the coconut adds a completely soothing taste to this recipe.

    Paneer Chana Masala

    Paneer chana masala is a spicy and delicious vegetarian delight from North India. It is a simple recipe which you can try out without going through much hassle. Paneer chana masala is a perfect recipe for vegetarians which combines the two most loved items- chickpeas and paneer together to prepare an absolute lip-smacking delight.

    Rajasthani Mooli Palak Sabji

    Rajasthani mooli palak sabji is a simple and quick recipe which goes well with rice as well as chapatis. The use of dry mango powder gives the dish a unique tangy flavour. The crunchiness of the radish complements the soft spinach and gives this vegetarian recipe a delicious flavour.

    Vrat Ka Halwa

    Here we have a special sweet fasting recipe for you prepared with a combination of the buckwheat flour and water chestnut flour. You can eat this vrat ka halwa irrespective of whether you are fasting or not. It is an extremely delicious sweet recipe you can prepare during this festive season of Karva Chauth.

    Choorma Laddoo

    This one of the very few Indian sweets recipe that has gained popularity as a sweet dish worldwide. The main ingredients of this Indian sweets recipe is wheat flour, coconut, jaggery, sesame and ghee. And another good part of making a churma ladoo is that it requires a very little time.

    Malai Gulab Jamun

    Traditionally, ladoo, barfi, kheer, gujiya and gulab jamun are seen on the plate on this festival. On Karva Chauth this can be one of the best sweet dish to try.

    Kaju Halwa

    Kaju halwa is a delicious recipe of cashews and milk, the kaju is in fact sauteed in ghee (clarified butter), so need we say more about the taste and aroma of this sweet recipe.

    Peanut Barfi

    Peanut Barfi is a unique and delicious sweet to try out on Karva Chauth. Peanuts are healthy legumes that contain carbohydrates in high amounts. The peanut burfi recipe is made of very less ingredients and is extremely tasty.

    Moong Dal Halwa

    Moong dal halwa is a delicious sweet dish for Karva Chauth. The recipe to make moong dal halwa is lengthy as the dal takes lot of time to cook.

