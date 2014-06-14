Father's Day 2020: Top 10 Sweet Recipes To Make This Day Special For Him Pudding oi-Sanchita Chowdhury

Father's day is an important event of the year. A day dedicated to our father who does all the special things in our life from the time we were little. This is the day when you have the chance to celebrate all those special things with him and do something special for him.

One of the best ways to pamper your dad on this Father's Day is to prepare something really delicious for him.

This Fathers Day, treat the most important man in your life with sweet delights.

If you are not too good a cook, then try out the simple recipes like halwa and kulfis. And if you are an expert at cooking then you have plenty of choices to try out on this father's day.

Boldsky brings to you a list of top 10 sweet recipes which are a must-try on this father's day. These father's day sweet recipes are sure to make your dad feel all the more special. Check out.

Chocolate Sponge Cake Boys always share a special relationship with their dads. It is not always a matter of obvious expression because men are usually not that great at expressing themselves. So, why not make this father's day special by baking a cake together?Here is an easy recipe for chocolate sponge cake which can be easily baked by people who aren't that good at cooking. Mango Rabri To make the mango rabri recipe, the main ingredient which you need is mangoes. Make sure that you only use sweet mangoes to prepare this dish in order for the recipe to come out well. Mango rabri is also loved by kids, so do not hesitate to treat your little ones too. Mixed Fruit Pudding If you know how to make puddings, then making this mixed fruit pudding is going to be a cakewalk for you. This is an incredibly easy pudding recipe. And the best part about this fruity dessert idea is that it is healthy. You have a smattering of many different fruits in this dish making it nutritious. Adjust the amount of sugar and you have an almost healthy dessert on your plate. Chocolate Kulfi There are many types of kulfis that can be prepared at home. From kesar and pista to mango and chocolate kulfi, the ingredients can vary. You can also top your kulfi with falooda and rose syrup. The recipe is very simple and you need just a handful of ingredients to prepare kulfis. Gajar Ka Halwa With Khoya Gajar ka halwa might be a time consuming sweet dish recipe, but the flavour and likings towards the halwa can make you wait and cook without any hassle. Gajar ka halwa is prepared in two different methods; one using milk and second using khoya (mawa). Mango Cheesecake Mango cheesecake is a special dessert recipe made using ripe mangoes. This dessert is made with a biscuit base and rich flavoured cream topping. The best part of this recipe is that the cake does not have to be baked! If you want to make it a healthy dessert feel free to use the digestive biscuits for the base. Vanilla Custard Custards can be either thick or soupy depending on the amount of eggs or thickener used while preparing. Custards are very easy to make and highly relished by all age groups. Phirni Phirni is a rice pudding and a common sweet dish. This sweet dish is a perfect thing to cook for your dad on Father's day. Apple Pie The apple pie is crunchy from outside and soft from inside. The filling of the pie is with the healthy fruit apple. It is advisable to use Bramley or cooking apples for the filling as they soften very easily. The eating apples do not soften the same way. Suji Ka Halwa In many households, suji ka halwa is prepared with dry fruits and saffron and served for breakfast. Suji ka halwa can be too sweet for your taste so, many people team it up with roasted chickpeas or papad and bhujia.