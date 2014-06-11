ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Father's Day: Mouth-Watering Chocolate Sponge Cake That Is Bound To Win Hearts

    By
    |

    Father's day is an important event of the year. A day dedicated to our father who does all the special things in our life from the time we were little. This is the day when you have the chance to celebrate all those special things with him and do something special for him.

    Boys always share a special relationship with their dads. It is not always a matter of obvious expression because men are usually not that great at expressing themselves. So, why not make this father's day special by baking a cake together?

    Here is an easy recipe for chocolate sponge cake which can be easily baked by people who aren't that good at cooking. Just follow the instructions and prepare this soft and delicious chocolate cake for your dad on this father's day.

    Serves: 5

    Preparation time: 10 minutes

    Cooking time: 5 minutes

    Ingredients

    • Maida (all purpose flour)- ½ cup
    • Baking soda- ¼ tsp
    • Sour curd- 2tbsp
    • Cocoa powder- 1tbsp
    • Powdered sugar- ½ cup
    • Vanilla essence- ½ tsp
    • Butter- ¼ cup (melted)
    • Water- ¼ cup

    Procedure

    1. Mix the baking soda with the sour curd and keep it aside.

    2. Sieve the maida and cocoa powder together. Keep it aside.

    3. Heat water for 1 minute in a microwave safe bowl.

    4. Add the melted butter, sugar to the water and mix well. Make sure no lumps are formed.

    5. Now add the flour mixture, curd mixture, vanilla essence and mix properly.

    6. Beat the mixture well to make a smooth batter.

    7. Grease a baking dish with little oil and pour the cake batter into it.

    8. Put the baking dish into the microwave and microwave it on high power for 4 minutes.

    9. After that, carefully remove the cake from the microwave and let it stand for about 10 minutes.

    10. Garnish as you wish and serve.

    Delicious and easy chocolate sponge cake recipe is ready to serve. Enjoy baking this special delight with your dad on this Father's Day.

    More FATHERS DAY News

    Read more about: fathers day cake recipes food
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue