Just In
- 1 hr ago Happy Birthday Kajal Aggarwal: 5 Times The Actress Mesmerised Us With Her Beautiful Saree Looks
-
- 3 hrs ago World Sickle Cell Day (19 June): What Is Cord Blood Banking? Know More About Its Pros And Cons
- 5 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 19 June 2020
- 11 hrs ago Multiple Sclerosis Diet Plan: Foods To Eat And Foods To Avoid
Don't Miss
- Sports Lasith Malinga excluded from Sri Lanka's 24-man residential camp
- News End of the world 2020: Will the world end on June 21 eclipse?
- Finance Sugar Stocks Up On Reports Govt May Up MSP For Sugar
- Movies I Like That Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stands Behind: Jaya Bachchan Slammed For Her Regressive Comment
- Technology Samsung Galaxy Note 20 To Arrive With 60Hz FHD+ Display
- Automobiles Okinawa Sells Over 1000 Electric Scooter After Resuming Operations In May
- Travel 6 Reasons Why You Must Visit Karnataka This Monsoon!
- Education QS World University Rankings 2021: Top Indian Universities
Father's Day: Mouth-Watering Chocolate Sponge Cake That Is Bound To Win Hearts
Father's day is an important event of the year. A day dedicated to our father who does all the special things in our life from the time we were little. This is the day when you have the chance to celebrate all those special things with him and do something special for him.
Boys always share a special relationship with their dads. It is not always a matter of obvious expression because men are usually not that great at expressing themselves. So, why not make this father's day special by baking a cake together?
Here is an easy recipe for chocolate sponge cake which can be easily baked by people who aren't that good at cooking. Just follow the instructions and prepare this soft and delicious chocolate cake for your dad on this father's day.
Serves: 5
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
- Maida (all purpose flour)- ½ cup
- Baking soda- ¼ tsp
- Sour curd- 2tbsp
- Cocoa powder- 1tbsp
- Powdered sugar- ½ cup
- Vanilla essence- ½ tsp
- Butter- ¼ cup (melted)
- Water- ¼ cup
Procedure
1. Mix the baking soda with the sour curd and keep it aside.
2. Sieve the maida and cocoa powder together. Keep it aside.
3. Heat water for 1 minute in a microwave safe bowl.
4. Add the melted butter, sugar to the water and mix well. Make sure no lumps are formed.
5. Now add the flour mixture, curd mixture, vanilla essence and mix properly.
6. Beat the mixture well to make a smooth batter.
7. Grease a baking dish with little oil and pour the cake batter into it.
8. Put the baking dish into the microwave and microwave it on high power for 4 minutes.
9. After that, carefully remove the cake from the microwave and let it stand for about 10 minutes.
10. Garnish as you wish and serve.
Delicious and easy chocolate sponge cake recipe is ready to serve. Enjoy baking this special delight with your dad on this Father's Day.