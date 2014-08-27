Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Top 5 Modak Recipes For Ganesh Chaturthi Indian Sweets oi-Sanchita Chowdhury

Ganapati Bappa Morya! Lord Ganapati's birthday is at a hand's stretch and it is no secret that little Ganesha has always been fond of sweets. This year, the festival will start from 2 September and will continue till 12 September.

Ganesha is known as 'Modakpriya' or the one who loves to eat modaks. This is the reason why it is a compulsory practice in most Hindu households to prepare His favourite sweet, modaks and offer it on Ganesh Chaturthi.

A modak is actually a sweet dumpling which is a popular delicacy of Maharashtra and Southern India. Traditionally, the sweet recipe is prepared by steaming it. The filling consists of grated coconut and jaggery while the cover is made out of rice flour, wheat flour or maida. There are many variations of modaks with which people keep experimenting to suit their tastes and preferences. There are versions like the fried modak, chocolate modak etc. which taste equally delicious.

ALSO SEE: EASY RECIPE FOR BESAN LADDOO

On the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, Boldsky brings to you five different recipes of modaks which are a must try if you want to impress Lord Ganesha. These modak recipes are easy to make and even with amateur cooking skills you can prepare this sweet without much hassle. Take a look at these delectable modak recipes for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Steamed Modak The most common type of modak. Make it special by preparing the crust with rice powder instead of flour. This recipe doesn't take a long to prepare and has no complicated method. Kesari Modak A modak can be of various flavours. The most popular among them being the plain one, kesari (saffron flavoured), moong dal etc. But here we will make a kesari modak using a very plain and simple modak recipe. Fried Modak Modaks is a favorite sweet dish of the lord and can be made in two ways. One way of making it is by steaming and the other is frying. Fried modaks can be preserved long than steamed. See how to do it with this simple procedure. Moong Dal Modak To make this Ganesh Chaturthi even more special, try making this Indian sweets recipe using moong dal. It will be a welcome change from the normal modaks that you make and Ganapati Bappa will be pleased with your creativity. Chocolate Modak The modak dish which, on the whole a time consuming sweet to prepare, will be worth it, since the stuffing is grated chocolate and desiccated coconut. The combination of these two ingredients in the modak will surely leave you wanting for more.