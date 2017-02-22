Just In
Maha Shivratri 2021: Doodhi Halwa Sweet Recipe
It is quite amazing that in India, several vegetables are used in making desserts and sweet dishes. Among vegetables, carrots and bottle gourd (doodhi) are two of the most acceptable ingredients to make a halwa.
Shivratri is on 11 Marc this year and you definitely would want something healthy to have on that day during the fast.
This recipe of the Doodhi halwa that we've shared here not only tastes awesome but it also provides a good amount of energy during the fasting period. Have a look at the ingredients required and the method of preparation.
Serves - 4
Preparation Time - 10 minutes
Cooking Time - 10 minutes
Ingredients:
1. Bottle Gourd - 1 cup (grated)
2. Sugar - ½ cup
3. Ghee - 1½ cup
4. Milk - 2 tbsp
5. Khoya - ½ cup (grated)
6. Chirongi nuts - 1 tbsp
Procedure:
1. Heat a pan and add ghee. Pour freshly grated doodhi into it and cook it for 2-3 minutes. When the doodhi gets softer, add sugar.
2. Add milk and mix it well. When you see the mixture of doodhi and sugar leaving the water, cover it with a lid and cook it on low flame for 5 minutes.
3. Open the lid and add khoya or mawa. Before adding the mawa, mash it well with your hands, so that it mixes well with the doodhi.
4. Doodhi ka halwa is ready to be served. Serve it in a bowl and garnish it with chirongi nuts.
Isn't the recipe quite easy? Do try it out and give us your feedback.