Year Ender 2022: Top 10 Most Ordered Desserts In India Vegetarian Soup oi-Pundreeka Valli

Here is an assortment of sweet fantasies invented by discerning cooks that has travelled the globe over. Sweet cravings are never known to be satisfied with one bite and one time. They stay forever in our preferences and continue to grow with us as a part of us. Here are recipes that were most preferred this year, by foodies all over India.

1. Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun is a sweet invention that has not failed in mesmerizing the entire Indian populace. It is served in Punjabi restaurants as well as on the streets of North India.

2. Rasmalai

An East Indian delicacy, Rasmalai is a sweet that is prepared with milk, sugar, curdling agent, nuts, saffron and lastly cardamoms. These sweet cheesy roundels are addictive.

3. Choco Lava Cake

This Chocolate Lava Cake with rich molten chocolate at the heart of it, gets ready within 30 minutes by using only a few simple ingredients. This surely impresses all tastes and preferences.

4. Rasgulla

This is a heavenly sweet that everyone finds age-appropriate, right from toddlers to seniors. It is a quintessential Bengali dish which is made by curdling milk.

Check out the recipe here: Rasgulla

5. Choco Chips Ice Cream

This smooth and creamy Chocolate Chips Ice Cream is easy to make and delicious on your taste buds. It does not require an ice cream maker.

6. Alphonso Mango Ice Cream

It is a three-ingredient easy preparation that takes 10 minutes for preparation. Freezing it, you get a super creamy and sweet mango ice cream exuding its out-of-the-world flavour.

7. Kaju Katli

Made of only two ingredients, powdered cashew and sugar syrup, it is one of the most popular recipes that is made for all occasions and seasons.

Check out the recipe here: Kaju Katli

8. Tender Coconut Ice Cream

Super creamy, and soft textured, this ice cream just melts as soon as slurp it in. Made of coconut flesh, coconut water and coconut milk, it transports you to Coconut grooves and beaches at the first bite.

9. Death By Chocolate Icecream

Chocolate flakes, fudge pieces, and chocolate swirls when blended with the chocolate ice cream create a chocolate you ought to die for. Take a bite and be ready for the dark chocolate experience that kills you with its out-of-the-world taste.

10. Hot Chocolate Fudge

Hot Chocolate Fudge is a recipe which we vouch for, when it comes to ease of preparation and simple ingredients. It is a dessert which you prepare at home using Chocolate Chips and Marshmallows. It requires hot chocolate mix as well.