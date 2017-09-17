Rasgulla Recipe | Bengali Rasgulla Recipe Recipes oi-Staff

Rasgulla is a traditional Bengali sweet that is prepared in most households and shops. The Bengali rasgulla is famous all over India and is high in demand. They are spongy and juicy white ball-shaped pieces that are soaked in sugar syrup.

The spongy rasgulla are made by curdling the milk and making chena from it. It is then made into balls and dipped in sugar syrup. It is allowed to soak for about 5-6 hours and the result being delicious rasgullas.

The soft and sponginess in compliment with the juicy syrup makes this sweet one of the most popular and liked sweets. The rasgulla requires expertise to get it right. The tricky part is to get the round balls not to break or crack. Once that is achieved, this sweet is to die for.

Here is a simple and authentic recipe on how to make Bengali-style rasgulla. Watch the video and follow the step-by-step procedure with images.

Rasgulla Recipe | Bengali Rasgulla Recipe | Spongy Rasgulla Recipe Rasgulla Recipe | Bengali Rasgulla Recipe | Spongy Rasgulla Recipe Prep Time 1 Hours Cook Time 4H Total Time 5 Hours Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Sweets Serves: 7 pieces Ingredients Milk - 1 litre White vinegar - 1/4th cup Water - 8 cups Ice water - 1 cup Corn flour - 1/4th tsp Sugar - 1 cup Rose water - 1 tsp How to Prepare 1. Add milk into a heated pan. 2. Allow it to boil. 3. Then, add a tablespoon of vinegar and a tablespoon of water. 4. Repeat the process of adding vinegar and water until the milk curdles. 5. Once it curdles, turn the stove off and immediately add ice water. 6. Then, add 1 and 1/2 cups of water again and allow it to settle. 7. Strain the water and keep it aside for half an hour for the water to drain out completely. 8. Add the strained chena into a mixer jar. 9. Add corn flour and grind it into a granular paste. 10. Transfer it onto a plate. 11. Using the palm, mash it well to avoid any lumps. 12. Knead it into a smooth dough. 13. Divide it into equal portions. 14. Roll them into small round balls. 15. Add sugar into a heated pan. 16. Immediately, add 6 cups of water. 17. Cover it with a lid and allow it to cook on high flame, until the sugar dissolves. 18. Once it starts to boil, add the balls into the sugar syrup. 19. Cover it with the lid again and allow it to cook for 10-15 minutes. 20. Open the lid and turn the stove off. 21. Add rose water and cover it with a lid and allow it to cool. 22. Refrigerate for 3-4 hours and serve chilled. Instructions 1. Curdling of milk can be done with lemon, curd or citric acid crystals. However, while curdling in these cases, the stove must be turned off.

2. Make sure the rasgulla balls have no cracks or openings, as there are chances of them breaking.

3. Make sure the sugar syrup is prepared in a broad vessel. It will be easy to soak the rasgulla balls in it. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 piece

Calories - 120 cal

Fat - 1.8 g

Protein - 1.7 g

Carbohydrates - 25 g

Sugar - 25 g

