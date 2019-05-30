The Best Fruit Face Packs Based On Your Skin Type Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Clear, flawless and healthy skin is desired by all. But we understand how difficult it is to achieve this feat. Not all of us have that flawless skin and most of us deal with various skin issues. So, how do we move a step ahead towards achieving the skin of your dreams?

Well, we suggest home remedies. Home remedies are easy to whip up, pocket-friendly and deeply nourish your skin. Although, it does take a little while to see the results, but as they say 'all good things take time' and so do home remedies. And you'll love the home remedies we have for you today. As you might have guessed from the title, in this article we have jotted down some amazing fruit face packs to give your skin a delightful treat.

How Fruits Help The Skin [1]

We all know that a regular intake of fruits not only helps to maintain our health but our skin as well. However, the topical application of fruits on your skin works like a charm and give you amazing, fast and visible results.

Fruits are packed with vitamins, minerals and proteins that nourish the skin. Rich in vitamin C, fruits boost the collagen production in the skin and thus improve skin elasticity. They help to make the skin look firm and youthful. Thus, they help to prevent the signs of skin ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles. The antioxidant properties of fruits help to protect the skin from free radical damage and help to maintain clear skin.

Moreover, they also help to protect the skin from the harmful UV rays. In short, fruits improve the overall appearance of the skin. And hence, including fruits in your skin care regime is highly recommended.

And if you're wondering about which fruit to use for your skin, here's the solution. Have a look at these fruit face packs based on your skin type.

How To Use Fruits For Different Skin Types

A. For oily skin

1. Banana, oats & honey

Banana possesses antioxidant properties that protect the skin from free radical damage.[2] Oats exfoliate the skin to remove dead skin cells, dirt and excess oil from the skin, while honey has antibacterial properties that help to maintain clear skin.[3]

Ingredients

• ½ ripe banana

• 2 tbsp oats

• 1 tsp honey

Method of use

• In a bowl, mash the banana into pulp.

• To this, add the oats and honey, and mix everything together well.

• Take the mixture on your fingers and gently massage it on your face for a couple of minutes.

• Leave it on for about 30 minutes.

• Rinse it off using lukewarm water and pat dry.

2. Apple, curd and lemon juice

Apple has antioxidant properties that protect the skin from free radical damage and thus prevents skin ageing. Curd has lactic acid that helps to cleanse the skin and improve the appearance of the skin.[4] The acidic nature of lemon helps to control the excess oil produced in the skin.

Ingredients

• 1 tsp grated apple

• 1 tsp curd

• 1 tsp lemon juice

Method of use

• In a bowl, add the grated apple.

• Add curd to this and give it a good stir.

• Lastly, add the lemon juice and mix all the ingredients together well to make a paste.

• Apply the mixture on your face.

• Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

• Rinse it off using water and pat dry.

B. For dry skin

1. Avocado, milk cream and rose water

Rich in vitamin C, avocado helps to improve skin health as well as protect the skin from the harmful UV rays.[5] Milk cream is highly moisturising for the skin and thus treats dry skin.[6] Rose water not only moisturises the skin, but it also has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the skin.

Ingredients

• 2 tbsp mashed avocado

• 2 tbsp milk cream

• 1 tbsp rose water

Method of use

• Take the mashed avocado in a bowl.

• To this, add the milk cream and rose water and mix all the ingredients together to make a smooth paste.

• Apply this paste on your face.

• Leave it on for 20 minutes.

• Rinse it off using cold water.

2. Cucumber and aloe vera

A great remedy to deal with sunburn and skin irritations, cucumber has high water content that keeps the skin nourished and moisturised.[7] Aloe vera is an amazing skin care ingredient that locks the moisture in the skin and helps to improve the appearance of the skin.[8]

Ingredients

• 1 cup cucumber

• 2 tbsp fresh aloe vera gel

Method of use

• Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

• Apply the mixture on your face.

• Leave it on for 15 minutes.

• Rinse it off later.

C. For normal skin

1. Papaya and honey

Rich in vitamin C and beta-carotene, papaya improves the elasticity of the skin and protect the skin from the harmful UV rays.[1] Honey locks the moisture in the skin to leave you with soft and supple skin.

Ingredients

• 2 chunks of papaya

• 1 tsp honey

Method of use

• In a bowl, mash the papaya into pulp.

• Add honey to this and mix both the ingredients together well to make a paste.

• Wash your face and pat dry.

• Apply this paste on your face.

• Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

• Rinse it off thoroughly.

• Finish it off with some moisturiser.

2. Mango and fuller's earth (multani mitti)

Mango possesses antioxidant properties that improve the skin elasticity to fight signs of ageing such as wrinkles. Besides, it also helps to prevent the skin from UV damage.[9] Fuller's earth helps to absorb the dirt, impurities and excess oil from the skin and thus cleanses the skin.

Ingredients

• 1 ripe mango

• 2-3 tbsp fuller's earth

Method of use

• Cut the mango into slices and add them to a bowl.

• Mash the mango into a smooth pulp.

• Add multani mitti to this and mix both the ingredients together well.

• Apply the mixture to your face and neck.

• Leave it on for 30 minutes to dry.

• After it dries, gently scrub your face in circular motions for a few seconds.

• Rinse your face thoroughly.

D. For combination skin

1. Apple and grapes

Rich in vitamin C, this fruit pack is amazing to improve the elasticity and appearance of the skin. Besides, grapes are an amazing ingredient to tackle various skin issues to refresh and rejuvenate the skin.[10]

Ingredients

• ½ grated apple

• 7-8 grapes

Method of use

• Add the apple and grapes in a blender and grind them together to make a paste.

• Wash your face and pat dry.

• Apply the apple-grape paste on your face.

• Leave it on for about an hour.

• Rinse it off later.

2. Strawberry, cocoa powder and honey

Rich in vitamin C, strawberry helps to maintain firm and youthful skin. Besides, it has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that soothe the skin and protect it from the harmful UV rays.[11] Cocoa powder moisturises the skin and helps to boost the elasticity of the skin as well. Honey cleanses the skin and makes it soft and supple.

Ingredients

• 4 ripe strawberries

• 1 tbsp cocoa powderwa

• 1 tsp honey

Method of use

• In a bowl, mash the strawberries into pulp.

• Add cocoa powder and honey to it and mix all the ingredients together well.

• Apply the mixture on your face and neck.

• Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

• Rinse it off using lukewarm water and pat your face dry.

E. For sensitive skin

1. Avocado and kiwi

A great agent to improve skin health and appearance, avocado also protects the skin from the UV rays and its harmful effects.[5] Kiwi contains vitamin C and E that improve skin elasticity and prevent it from damage.

Ingredients

• 1 ripe avocado

• 1 kiwi

• 1 tsp honey

Method of use

• Scoop out the avocado in a bowl.

• Add kiwi to this and mash both the ingredients together into a pulp.

• Lastly, add the honey and mix everything together well.

• Apply the mixture on your face and neck.

• Leave it on for about 30 minutes.

• Rinse it off later.

• Pat your skin dry and apply some moisturiser to finish it off.

2. Watermelon face pack

The highly moisturising watermelon contains amino acids and lycopene that nourish the skin, protect it from damage and prevent the premature ageing of the skin.[12]

Ingredient

• Few chunks of watermelon

Method of use

• In a bowl, mash the watermelon into pulp.

• Apply it on your face and neck.

• Leave it on for 20 minutes.

• Rinse it off using cold water.

View Article References [1] Schagen, S. K., Zampeli, V. A., Makrantonaki, E., & Zouboulis, C. C. (2012). Discovering the link between nutrition and skin aging.Dermato-endocrinology,4(3), 298–307. doi:10.4161/derm.22876 [2] Pereira, A., & Maraschin, M. (2015). Banana (Musa spp) from peel to pulp: ethnopharmacology, source of bioactive compounds and its relevance for human health.Journal of ethnopharmacology,160, 149-163. [3] McLoone, P., Oluwadun, A., Warnock, M., & Fyfe, L. (2016). Honey: A Therapeutic Agent for Disorders of the Skin.Central Asian journal of global health,5(1), 241. doi:10.5195/cajgh.2016.241 [4] Smith, W. P. (1996). Epidermal and dermal effects of topical lactic acid.Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology,35(3), 388-391. [5] Dreher, M. L., & Davenport, A. J. (2013). Hass avocado composition and potential health effects.Critical reviews in food science and nutrition,53(7), 738–750. doi:10.1080/10408398.2011.556759 [6] Morifuji, M., Oba, C., Ichikawa, S., Ito, K., Kawahata, K., Asami, Y., ... & Sugawara, T. (2015). A novel mechanism for improvement of dry skin by dietary milk phospholipids: Effect on epidermal covalently bound ceramides and skin inflammation in hairless mice.Journal of dermatological science,78(3), 224-231. [7] Mukherjee, P. K., Nema, N. K., Maity, N., & Sarkar, B. K. (2013). Phytochemical and therapeutic potential of cucumber.Fitoterapia,84, 227-236. [8] Surjushe, A., Vasani, R., & Saple, D. G. (2008). Aloe vera: a short review.Indian journal of dermatology,53(4), 163–166. doi:10.4103/0019-5154.44785 [9] Song, J. H., Bae, E. Y., Choi, G., Hyun, J. W., Lee, M. Y., Lee, H. W., & Chae, S. (2013). Protective effect of mango (Mangifera indica L.) against UVB‐induced skin aging in hairless mice.Photodermatology, photoimmunology & photomedicine,29(2), 84-89. [10] Ndiaye, M., Philippe, C., Mukhtar, H., & Ahmad, N. (2011). The grape antioxidant resveratrol for skin disorders: promise, prospects, and challenges.Archives of biochemistry and biophysics,508(2), 164–170. doi:10.1016/j.abb.2010.12.030 [11] Giampieri, F., Alvarez-Suarez, J. M., Tulipani, S., Gonzàles-Paramàs, A. M., Santos-Buelga, C., Bompadre, S., ... & Battino, M. (2012). Photoprotective potential of strawberry (Fragaria× ananassa) extract against UV-A irradiation damage on human fibroblasts.Journal of agricultural and food chemistry,60(9), 2322-2327. [12] Naz, A., Butt, M. S., Sultan, M. T., Qayyum, M. M., & Niaz, R. S. (2014). Watermelon lycopene and allied health claims.EXCLI journal,13, 650–660.