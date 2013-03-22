Fruits You Can Use For Facial

Fruits are great for the overall health. Apart from being healthy, fruits can also be used to get a glowing and flawless skin. You can apply fruit on your face in the form of a face pack, scrub, a toner or cleanser. We all have read, heard or got a fruit facial done. Fruit facial is nothing but a method followed to cleanse, exfoliate and moisturise the skin. This facial is done with fresh fruits.

You can also use fruits to get a facial at home. Why waste money on chemical-based fruit facials that are available in spas or salons? Even after being named organic, many fruit facials are not natural enough to suit the skin tone. So, you can try some simple skin-friendly fruits to get a facial at home.

Fruits like bananas, strawberries, papaya, mango, avocado, oranges, lemon, peaches, etc., can be used to get a homemade facial. Want to check out the fruits that are good for the skin? Take a look...

Banana Facial

Bananas repair cell damage, treat acne, soften and tighten the skin. Mash a banana, add yogurt, and a few drops of honey. Apply this on your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Later, wash it off using normal water. Try this fruit facial to get a glowing and flawless skin.

Mango Facial

Make use of the seasonal mangoes to treat skin problems like ageing and dark spots by restoring the elasticity of the skin. Mix mango pulp with a little raw milk and make a paste. This facial will help you to get tight and moisturised skin. Follow this remedy once in a week for better results.

Strawberry Facial

Strawberries are great for treating acne. It cleanses the skin, tightens the pores and brings a nice glow. Mash strawberries and mix with them some fresh and unflavoured yogurt. Apply this fruit facial twice a week to get best results.

Apple Facial

For acne, tanned or sensitive skin, this fruit facial is the best. Take a medium-sized apple and blend it in a blender. Mix this apple paste with honey and apply it on the face. Wait for 15-20 minutes. After 20 minutes, rinse it off in lukewarm water for best results.

Avocado Facial

Avocado is not only good for the skin, but also for the hair. Mash a riped avocado and mix it with a few drops of honey. You can also add yogurt for better results. Apply this paste on the face and leave it on for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, wash it off in plain water.

Orange Facial

Citrus fruits like oranges have been used on the skin since ages. You can either use the pulp, juice or the peel to get a perfect, flawless skin. Mix orange pulp or the orange peel powder with some curd. Gently scrub this on cleansed face. After 20 minutes, wash it off in normal water.