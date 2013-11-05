Try These Amazing Homemade Fruit Face Packs

We often crave to get a clear and flawless skin. However, some or the other skin problem spoils the beauty of our face and often leaves behind a dark scar. For example, pimples, pigmentation, sun tan, dark spots, under-eye dark circles, etc., are some of the common skin problems that leave a stain on the skin.

To maintain a flawless and clear skin, you often do a lot of things. For example, you apply creams and special face washes to treat your skin and get a flawless beauty. However, nothing works and dark spots remain clearly visible. So, if you want to get a clear skin, you can try some cost-effective home remedies.

Doctors advice us to follow a healthy diet. Well, including fruits and vegetables is one of the basics to get a clear skin. However, oral application of fruits can be another way to get a clear skin naturally. There are many fruits that offer a lot of skin benefits. So, to get a clear and glowing skin, you can try some fruit face packs.

They are homemade and natural too. So, you will not find it expensive or a skin care product with side effects. There are many fruits that are used for skin care. From papaya to bananas, these fruits can be mashed and mixed with other home ingredients like honey, lemon and curd to prepare homemade face packs. So, for a clear skin, here are some homemade fruit face packs that you can try.

Papaya And Honey Face Pack

Papaya is always known for its excellent skin-brightening properties. Vitamin A contained in papaya helps in removing the dead skin cells, thus improving the complexion of your skin. Honey contains anti-inflammatory properties and it helps in soothing the skin and keeping it hydrated.

Ingredients:

2 pieces of papaya

1 tbsp of honey

How To Do:

Take papaya and blend it to make a thick paste. Add 1 tbsp of honey and mix the ingredients well. Apply this mask evenly on clean face. Leave the pack on for 15-20 minutes and wash it off with cold water. This pack is safe to use for women with normal to dry skin. Use this pack once a week for best results.

Cucumber And Milk Face Pack

The water content present in cucumber helps to keep your skin hydrated and moisturized. It further helps in keeping your skin smooth and reduces any kind of an inflammation. Milk is best for the skin, keeping it fresh and rejuvenated.

Ingredients:

1/2 cucumber

¼th cup milk

1 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp honey

How To Do:

Cut the cucumber into small pieces and blend it to make a puree. Mix together milk, sugar and honey. Add cucumber puree into it and mix the ingredients well. Apply this pack on your face and leave it for about 20-30 minutes. After 30 minutes, rinse it off in normal water.

This pack suits all the skin types, whether it is oily, dry or normal. Use this pack once or twice a week.

Mango Face Pack

The king of fruits, mango contains collagen, which keeps the skin smooth and soft. Vitamins A and C contained in mango help to prevent premature ageing and also improve the tone of the skin. They help in making your skin look beautiful and flawless.

Ingredients:

1 ripe mango

2-3 tbsp fullers earth (multani mitti)

How To Do:

Slice the mango into small pieces and take the pulp out of it. Into this pulp, add multani mitti (fullers earth) and mix them well. Apply this mixture on clean face and neck and leave it on for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, gently scrub off the pack in a circular motion and rinse it in normal water.

This pack also suits all skin types and you can use this twice or thrice in a week.

Banana And Oats Face Pack

The hydrating agents in banana help to keep the skin moisturised naturally. This will give you a soft, moisturised and healthy-looking skin if used regularly.

Ingredients:

½ banana

1 spoon oatmeal

1 spoon honey

1 spoon egg yolk

How To Use:

Mash the banana. Blend the oatmeal to make a powder. Add this to the mashed banana. Next, mix them well by adding 1 spoon of honey and 1 egg yolk. Apply this mixture on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. Rinse it off after 15 minutes in cold water and pat dry. Repeat this twice a week for faster and better results.

Cherry Face Pack

Are you worried about pimples and acne? This cherry pack will reduce acne scars and black spots. Use this pack twice a week to get better results.

Ingredients:

1 cherry

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon lemon juice

How To Use:

Take some cherries and cut it into small pieces. Next, mash the cherry to make a paste. Add 1 spoon of honey and 1 spoon of lemon juice to it. Mix them well. Apply this mixture all over your face or the affected area and leave it on for 20 minutes. You can wash it off after 20 minutes with cold water.

Apple And Yogurt Face Pack

This natural face mask is good at fading away dark spots, removing blemishes and brightening dull skin. This brightening mask can be used once in a week to get better results.

Ingredients:

1 apple

3 tablespoons of yogurt

How To Use:

For this, you require one apple. Peel off the apple and cut it into small pieces. Blend the pieces in a blender to make a paste. Add 3 teaspoons of yogurt into the paste and mix them well. Apply this thick mixture on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, rinse it off in lukewarm water. Repeat this once or twice every week.

Watermelon And Aloe Vera Face Mask

Aloe vera helps to heal sunburn, wounds, and inflammation caused by acne. It is also a natural moisturizer that keeps the skin hydrated.

Ingredients:

2-3 tbsp watermelon juice

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

Take an aloe vera leaf, cut the outer part, peel the leaf and scoop out the gel with a knife or with a spoon. Now, take one tablespoon of watermelon juice and one tablespoon of aloe vera gel. Mix them together very well. Apply it on your skin and leave it on for 15 minutes. Wash it off with water. Repeat this twice or thrice every month.

Orange Face Pack

This pack will give you an even skin tone by removing sun tan. Tan is a result of dead skin cells. This pack will remove the dead skin cells and help in making the skin brighter.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of orange juice

1 tablespoon of egg white

1 tablespoon of yogurt

How To Use:

Mix all the ingredients and apply the mixture over the face and neck. Leave for at least 20 minutes and wash with lukewarm water. This mask helps attain a natural glow on your face. Try this remedy at least twice a week.

Peach Face Pack

The vitamins contained in peach help in rejuvenating the skin and help to keep the skin glowing. It also helps in making your skin less stressed and dull, thus keeping your skin fresh. You can get glowing skin instantly with this home remedy.

Ingredients:

1 peach

1 cup of water

How To Use:

Cut the peach into small pieces without peeling off the skin. Add some water and blend it together. Apply this on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, wash it off in cold water. You can notice the difference in the first use itself.

Papaya Face Pack

It makes the skin smooth and supple, as it contains vitamin A and antioxidants. Enzymes in papaya help in preventing the skin from sagging.

Ingredients:

Ripe papaya

1-2 tablespoons of rice flour

How To Use:

Cut the papaya into small pieces and blend it. Add rice flour into the paste and gently massage it in an upward motion. Do this for 15 minutes and wash it off in cold water. Repeat this once in a week for faster results.

Tomato Pulp Face Pack

Tomato helps in reducing acne and pimple spots. It also helps in cleansing and exfoliating the skin and this will help in getting a beautiful and flawless skin.

Ingredients:

¼th cup of tomato pulp

1 teaspoon honey

How To Do:

In a bowl, add tomato pulp and mix it with honey. Apply the pack evenly on the skin. Leave it on for 20 minutes. Rinse off and pat dry after 20 minutes. Tomato works great in removing the dead skin cells and also prevents the skin from tanning.