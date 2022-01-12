Just In
Greasy And Oily Hair? Here Are Some Quick Tips To Fix 'Em – Without Washing
Getting up late with greasy hair isn't the best way to start the day. A greasy scalp can cause itching and seborrheic dermatitis. And it's a feast for the fungus that causes dandruff. Low-key freaked out? Don't be because we are here to help you out.
People who have oily hair may despair, but there are some quick tips you can use to get rid of the grease without stripping the hair of its natural oils or causing irritation.
Quick Tips To Manage Oily Hair
1. Dry shampoo
The simplest way to get rid of greasy hair is dry shampoo. You should give this miracle product a try if you haven't yet. You can get extra days between washes and unbelievable volume and texture with just a few sprays. Spray it on your roots, wait a minute, rub it in, and brush it out.
2. Baby powder
Now that you're out of your favourite dry shampoo, here's another one that's just as good to get rid of all the grease. Baby powder is a multipurpose beauty product that's been used for centuries to fix greasy head problems. Still works today. Sprinkle it along the parting lines and rub it in.
3. Blotting paper
Using blotting paper on your scalp will get rid of shine just like it does on your face. Part your hair in a few places, then run the blotting paper through your roots and scalp.
4. Toner
We mostly think of toners when we think of skincare. But what we miss is that toners also have some alcohol in them. This can make your hair look so much better when it's greasy! Your greasy hair will be fixed in a matter of seconds with a toner.
5. Mini blowout
Oily hair tends to look flat and limp. One of the easiest ways to fix your greasy strands is to blow dry a little. You'll get a lot more volume, and your hair will appear less greasy-simply blow-dry key areas around your forehead with a round brush.
6. Tease your hair
A flat mane is one of the worst things that can happen when your hair gets oily. So, tease your hair a bit if you don't want that look. Try sectioning your hair, spraying some hairspray, and teasing it with a comb. Your hair will look fresher and bouncer without having to wash it.
