Easy & Effective Tricks To Treat Oily Scalp!

If your scalp gets greasy, two days from hair wash, chances are you have the dreaded oily hair! Oily hair invariantly leads to greasy scalp, limp hair and, the worst of all, breakouts! To avoid all this, we have curated home remedies for oily scalp.

However, before we go any further with the herbal masks to treat oily hair, let us understand the possible reasons that can trigger the condition.

Hormonal changes, excess stress, mindless binging on oily food, exposing your scalp to harsh chemicals, etc., can all make your scalp oily.

And when you wash your hair too much, it depletes your scalp off its natural oils, which in turn sends the sebaceous glands on an overdrive, producing twice as much oil to compensate for the oils lost.

Tweaking your hair care regimen a bit, cutting down on the junk food, giving your hair some breathing space and of course, drinking ample amount of H2O can overtime control the problem.

Add to it, here are some herbal masks to treat oily scalp condition that work like a charm!

Mint Leaves

Mint leaves can control excess oil, plus soothe your irritated scalp.

1. Take a handful of mint leaves. Boil them in hot water. Let the solution cool in room temperature. Strain it.

2. Use the solution to rinse your hair after a wash. Let it sit for 10 minutes and then rinse it clean with plain water.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera contains aloesin and antioxidants, both of which can cleanse and restore the pH balance of your scalp.

1. Take a teaspoon of aloe vera and add in a few drops of lemon juice. Using a fork, blend it well.

2. Add your regular shampoo to the concoction and wash your hair as you do regularly.

Lemon Juice

Citric acid present in lemon can breakdown sebum buildup in your scalp, while removing the excess oil.

1. Mix 1 tablespoon of lemon juice in a glass of water.

2. After shampooing, give your hair a last rinse with this solution.

3. Let it saturate for 5 minutes and then rinse it out with cold water.

Beer

Ingredients:

1 and a half cup of beer

1 cup shampoo

Method

Boil the beer in a pot for 15 minutes. Once the beer has cooled down to normal room temperature, mix it with 1 cup of shampoo. Use this shampoo in place of your regular shampoo and rinse it off in cool water. You can use this shampoo whenever you wash your hair.

Some Tips

Shampoo Frequently

Usually, it is not recommended to wash your hair frequently, but if you have an oily hair, it is advised to wash your hair every alternate day, in order to reduce the excess oil production. However, keep in mind to use mild shampoos, as washing your hair with harsh shampoos can damage your hair.

Wash Your Hair Thoroughly

When shampooing, ensure that you rinse your hair thoroughly. Failing to do so will leave residues in your scalp, which will increase the oil production in your hair and make your hair turn greasy. So, the next time you wash your hair, make sure that you wash off every bit of your shampoo.

Reduce The Use Of Conditioners

Use conditioners only at the ends of your hair, in case they have dried out. They are not recommended for oily hair, as they coat the hair. They provide moisture. This moisture only adds to the oiliness and greasiness.

Do Not Rub Your Scalp

Do not rub your scalp or scratch it. This may lead to the secretion of more oil by the oil glands. Also, it may result in an increase in oily dandruff to be formed. Hence, avoid rubbing your scalp vigorously, especially just after the shower.

Use Baby Powder

Baby powder works well in getting rid of the greasy hair. If you do not get time to wash your hair, sprinkle some baby powder on your hair. Comb your hair well and you are good to go. This helps in removing the excess oil from your hair as well as helps your hair to smell good.