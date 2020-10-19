Here’s Your Guide On How To Oil Train Your Hair Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Spacing out your shampooing is a great piece of hair care advice that almost every hair expert will give you. Frequent shampooing strips the natural oil of your scalp making it dry and leaving you with dry, dull and lifeless hair. So, it makes sense to cut down on excessive shampooing. Only if it was as easy!

Most of us wash our hair on alternate days. Some of us even do it every day. If we skip our hair wash day, our hair becomes a greasy mess. The irony in it is that because we wash our hair so frequently, we strip the natural oils from our scalp and as a result, our scalp produces more oil to compensate for the loss. This results in oily and greasy hair. This vicious cycle will keep on repeating itself until we put a stop to it.

Luckily, there's a way to oil train your hair. The aim of oil training hair is to train your scalp to produce less oil and thus stretching out your hair wash days. The goal is to put a gap of at least 3-4 days between each hair wash.

That being said, here's your guide on how to oil train hair.

1. Switch To A Mild Shampoo Our regular shampoos contain sulphates. These are detergent in nature and are helps create the leather while washing the hair. While these are amazing for cleansing, it can be harsh on the scalp and more often than not over-cleanse the scalp. With your scalp cleansed of its natural oils, it tends to produce even more oil to compensate for the loss. This leaves your scalp greasy and prone to damage. Switch to more mild shampoos that gently cleanse your hair without stripping all the natural oils of the scalp. 2. Move To Dry Shampoos If you want to oil train your hair, it is high time you introduce your hair to dry shampoos. When you are just starting to train your hair to go without hair wash for 3-4 days, it is going to be difficult at first. There will be oil build up on your scalp and you would be tempted to wash the hair. Dry shampoos are a God-sent for such emergencies. A few spritzes of dry shampoo will refresh your hair and add a bounce to it as well. 3. Take A Break From Hair Styling Products It is not only our shampoo and conditioner that strips your scalp of the natural oils. The hair styling products we use are equally damaging. The hairstyling products have made our lives so much easier that we don't think twice before using them. But, when your hair gets greasy so easily, these products will only worsen the situation. So, keep the use of these products to a minimum. Old-School Hair Care Tips For Long And Beautiful Tresses 4. Play With Different Hairstyles You might overlook your hair being greasy, but your hair looking greasy is a big no-no. As you start to space out your hair washes and train your hair, it will be difficult to step out with greasy hair. It is time to get creative and try out different hairstyles to hide the greasy hair. You can paly with various braids and bun to take the attention away from the greasy hair. Using hair accessories is also another great way to hide the oily scalp while looking stylish. 5. Rinse Your Hair With Apple Cider Vinegar As you continue to train your hair, there will be times when your hair will demand a hair wash. For instance, after a heavy workout, you feel the need to wash your hair. Apple cider vinegar rinse is a great hack to keep on the path of no hair wash for 3-4 days. Rinsing your hair with apple cider vinegar refreshes your hair and detoxes your scalp to prevent the need of hair wash. All you need to do is add 1-2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar in a mug of lukewarm water. Use this solution to rinse your hair and you have refresh better-looking hair.