How Frequently Should You Wash Your Hair Based On Your Hair Type

Hair wash is something where the rule 'less is more' works best. While washing our hair is a common and quite regular phenomenon, how often it should be done still is a matter of concern for many.

We all love our hair dearly. And why shouldn't we? They give a dimension to our look. And hence we don't want to mess up our hair. And small mistakes such as washing your hair over and over again can lead to hair damage. Washing your hair every day makes your hair dry and also cause hair issues such as hair fall, split ends etc.

Having said that, we also understand that our hair type is different and hence the way you deal with them will also be different. We cannot deal with oily hair the way we deal with dry hair. And this mantra is extended when it comes to hair wash.

Confused? Don't you worry! Today, in this article, we've simplified for you the matter of how often should you really wash our hair. This is based on your hair type and should help you answer your 'how often'. Let's start, shall we?

1. Oily Hair - Every Alternate Day

If you have oily hair, you know how difficult it is to manage them. Your scalp produces excess oil and thus the hair becomes oily and greasy. And thus you tend to want to wash your hair every day. But, you most definitely shouldn't do it. Washing your hair every day strips your scalp of its natural oils and that tends to make your hair make up for the loss by producing even more oil. And hence we're back to square one.

So, the best thing you can do for your oily hair is to wash it every alternate day. This will not make your scalp dry or leave your hair greasy. It's a win-win situation.

2. Dry Hair - Twice A Week

Dry hair means that your hair lacks the moisture it needs. Shampoo strips your hair of its natural oil and frequent shampooing will make the matter only worse. So what you can do is wash your hair twice a week, with an interval of 2-3 days whichever you prefer.

A useful tip while dealing with dry hair would be to oil your hair at least an hour before or the night before you wash it. You should opt for a mild shampoo if you have dry hair and remember not to skip the conditioner.

3. Normal Hair - Every Three Days

Oh, you lucky ones! If you have normal hair, you really got lucky. If your hair isn't too thick, too oily, too fine or too dry, then you've got yourself normal hair.

It is a little bit easy to deal with normal hair as compared to other hair types. And the best part- you can wash your hair every three days. What a relief!

As your hair doesn't tend to get too oily or too dry, you can wait a while before giving it a wash. Alternatively, you can also wash your hair every alternate day. It completely depends on how clean or dirty you feel your hair is.

4. Thick Hair - Once a Week

If you have thick locks, washing your hair once a work should work fine for you. Your thick hair prevents the oil build-up on your scalp. Also, the thick hair takes time to distribute the oil all through your hair and it does that more evenly as compared to thin or oily hair. Thus, your hair doesn't turn greasy as easily.

So, try your best to wash your hair just once in a week. You can wash your hair twice a week, if you feel your hair needs cleaning.

5. Fine Hair - Every Alternate Day

Quite opposite to people with thick hair, one with fine hair needs to wash more frequently. Fine hair tends to make the oily and greasy roots more visible as compared to other hair types. And thus, we are tempted to wash it every single day.

But, you shouldn't do that. It will damage your hair in the end. So, get used to the habit of washing the fine hair every alternate day. Use a mild shampoo to do it and be gentle on your hair.

6. Curly Hair - Every Three Days

As pretty looking as the curly hair is, it is equally difficult to manage it. Curls hair tend to be greasy at the roots and dry at the ends. This is because the luscious curls make it difficult for the oil to reach the roots and it takes longer for the oil to reach the ends, and thus the roots remain dry.

So, if you are blessed with those luscious locks, washing your hair every three days should work for you.

7. Wavy Hair - Alternate Days

Wavy hair or loose curls are easier to deal with as compared to curly hair. As the wavy hair becomes frizzy if they lack the moisture and the scalp becomes a little greasy at the same time, the best way to deal with frizzy hair is to wash it on alternate days.

But, you should make sure to use a mild shampoo to wash the hair and never forget the conditioner to tame that frizz.

8. Damaged Hair - Every Three Days

And lastly, we come to damaged hair. If you have damaged hair, you should wash your hair every three days. There can be a ton of reasons behind damaged hair. What you need is to be cautious not to damage your hair more than it already is.

Washing the damaged hair on a regular basis will only further damage the hair and leave you with dry and brittle hair. You need to cleanse your hair as well as make sure that it isn't stripped of its natural oils. Hence, washing it every three days can help you do that. But you must be careful about the shampoo you use and how you take care of your hair. Damaged hair needs a lot of caution and patience.