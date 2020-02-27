Just In
5 Chic Hairstyles To Disguise Greasy Hair
We all face greasy hair days. You washed your hair the day before and today you wake up to oily and greasy hair. Argghh. This makes you pull your hair out in frustration! You don't have the time to wash your hair and you can't afford to look washed out with your greasy hair. In situations like these, your hairstyle comes to your rescue. You can go the smart route and style your tresses in a way that can camouflage your oily and greasy tresses.
The cheat code to greasy hair is the lower portion of the hair. Luckily, with the greasy hair, only the scalp becomes oily while the rest of the hair is ready to rock. So, you need a hairstyle that takes the attention away from the scalp area or a hair with scalp partition styled on point. Today, we've curated 5 such hairstyles for you.
But before we move on to the hairstyles, a quick trick for you. Use baby powder for your greasy hair. Just sprinkle some baby powder on your hair and let it get absorbed by the scalp. It will instantly make your hair less greasy and easy to style. Moving on to the hairstyles.
1. Double Dutch Braids
Image Credits: Instagram/Katja Kalugina
Double Dutch braids are a stylish way to hide your greasy hair. It also gives you a break from your regular hairdos. Divide your hair into two sections. Start from one section by braiding your hair at the front in a Dutch braid. Take the braid all the way back from behind your ear to the end and secure it using a hair tie. Repeat the same on the other side and you are done.
2. Sleek Curved Ponytail
Image Credits: Instagram/Kim Kardashian West
Why not make the greasy hair a part of your hairstyle? Sleek hair is in fashion and that is how you are going to style your hair. Comb through your hair and pull your hair in a uber-high ponytail. Take a strand of hair from your ponytail and wrap it around the base of your ponytail. To enhance the look, use a curling iron to curl your hair outwards at the ends.
3. Side Ponytail
Image Credits: Instagram/PHILLY BRIDAL HAIR STYLIST
A simple side ponytail can work like a charm for your greasy hair. Use a curling iron to curl the ends of your hair in loose waves. Side-part your hair at the front, sweep your hair to one side and tie it in a side ponytail.
4. Loose Braid
You may take this hairstyle as a braid for the lazy lads. Side-part your hair at the front, straighten your hair at the front, pull out some long bangs on either side to frame your face, sweep your hair to one side and braid it in a loose three-strand braid.
5. Headband Hair
Image Credits: Instagram/Thea Neal
Using a hair accessory makes the look chic and hides your greasy hair as well. Middle-part or side-part your hair at the front and put on a colourful headband. To make the look more charming, curl your hair in loose waves.