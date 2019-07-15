How To Use Coconut Oil To Tackle 8 Most Common Hair Issues Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Coconut oil is the most commonly used oil when it comes to hair care. You must also use coconut oil for a hot oil massage to your scalp every once in a while. It, indeed, is great nourishment for the hair. But, we still have not used coconut oil to its full potential.

Coconut oil is an effective way to tackle many of our hair problems. From hair fall to split ends, coconut oil provides a solution to almost every hair issue. It has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that play a major role to nourish your scalp to leave you with rejuvenated hair. [1] Besides, it contains lauric acid that penetrates deep into your hair follicles to revitalise the hair from its roots. [2]

That being said, let's now have a look at the various benefits of coconut oil for hair and how to use coconut oil for various hair issues.

Benefits Of Coconut Oil For Hair

It prevents hair loss.

It fights dandruff.

It revitalises damaged hair.

It prevents hair damage. [3]

It prevents premature greying of the hair.

It adds volume to your hair.

It treats dry hair.

Given all these benefits of coconut oil, here are some amazing hair masks to combat different hair issues. Check these out!

How To Use Coconut Oil To Tackle Different Hair Issues

1. For Hair Fall

Egg white contains proteins that enrich your scalp and stimulate the hair follicles to promote hair growth and prevent hair fall.[4]

Ingredients

1 cup coconut oil

1 egg white

Method of use

Separate an egg white in a bowl and whisk it until to get a smooth mixture.

Add coconut oil to this and both all the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture on the scalp.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later using cold water.

2. For Dull Hair

Aloe vera is a rich source of vitamins A, C and E, fatty acids and essential minerals that nourish and detoxify the scalp to rejuvenate damaged hair.[5]

Ingredients

3 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp fresh aloe vera gel

Method of use

Take the coconut oil in a bowl.

Add aloe vera gel to this and mix both the ingredients well.

Apply the mixture to your hair.

Leave it on for about 2 hours.

Rinse it off using a mild shampoo.

3. For premature greying of hair

Coconut oil when combined with amla powder helps to darken the hair get rid of hair issues such as dandruff and hair fall as well.[6]

Ingredients

3 tbsp cold-pressed coconut oil

2 tbsp amla powder

Method of use

Take the coconut oil in a saucepan.

Add amla powder to this and stir well.

Heat the mixture and let it simmer until a black residue starts to form.

Allow the mixture to cool down to room temperature.

Gently massage the mixture on your scalp and work it into the length of your hair.

Leave it on for an hour.

Rinse it off thoroughly later and shampoo as usual.

4. For damaged hair

Banana is rich in potassium, vitamins and natural oils that nourish and moisturise the scalp to improve skin elasticity and texture and rejuvenate damaged hair.[7]

Ingredients

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 ripe banana

1 ripe avocado

Method of use

In a bowl, mash the banana and avocado together into pulp.

Add coconut oil to this and mix all the ingredients together well.

Apply this mixture to your hair.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

5. For split ends

Coconut effectively prevents hair damage while honey acts as a natural humectant to condition your hair to prevent split ends and hair loss.[8]

Ingredients

2 tbsp coconut oil

2 tbsp honey

Method of use

Take the coconut oil in a bowl.

Add honey to this and mix well.

Apply this mixture to your hair. Ensure to cover the split ends well.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

6. For dry hair

Milk is rich in calcium, vitamins and proteins that nourish the hair and make it lustrous and bouncy. Besides, it contains lactic acid that gently exfoliates and nourishes your scalp to get rid of dry hair.

Ingredients

2 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp milk

Method of use

Take the coconut oil in a bowl.

Add milk to this and mix well.

Apply the mixture to your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water and shampoo as usual.

7. For thin hair

A great moisturiser for the scalp, coconut oil contains essential nutrients the stimulate the hair follicles to promote healthy hair growth. Almond oil has anti-inflammatory and emollient properties that keep the scalp moisturised and nourished.[9]

Ingredients

2 tbsp coconut oil

½ cup coconut milk

1 tbsp honey

10 drops almond oil

Method of use

Take coconut oil in a bowl.

Add honey to this and mix well.

Now add coconut milk and give it a good stir.

Lastly, add the almond oil and mix everything together well.

Heat the mixture on low flame for a couple of minutes.

Allow the mixture to cool down before applying it all over your hair.

Leave it on for an hour.

Wash it off using a mild shampoo.

8. For dandruff

Coconut oil mixed with jojoba oil makes up for an effective remedy to treat dandruff. Jojoba oil helps to control the production in the scalp and thus helps to maintain a clean scalp to prevent dandruff.[10]

Ingredients

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tsp jojoba oil

Method of use

Take the coconut oil in a bowl.

Add jojoba oil to this and mix well.

Apply the mixture to your scalp.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it thoroughly and use a mild shampoo to wash your hair.

