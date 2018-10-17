7 Effective Coconut Oil Remedies To Treat Sunburn Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

A long and relaxing sunbath sure does seem like a great idea and we all enjoy it. But do you know how harmful the UV rays of the sun can be for your skin? Exposing your skin to the sun for long can lead to sunburns.

Sunburns can be really painful and difficult to handle. Your skin becomes red and inflamed. It can also lead to blisters, rashes, premature ageing of the skin and immense pain. Frequently sunburned skin becomes prone to skin cancer.

Needless to say, it becomes important to treat sunburns. And fortunately, there are some natural ingredients that can effectively treat sunburns. Coconut oil is one such natural ingredient, with essential vitamins and fatty acids, that are quite useful for treating sunburn.

Coconut oil is highly moisturising for the skin and has a cooling effect on the skin. The lauric acid present in coconut oil gives the oil its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the skin and helps to maintain healthy skin. [1] Besides, coconut oil has a healing effect on the skin and improves skin elasticity. [2]

Given below are some remedies using coconut oil for sunburn.

1. Coconut Oil, Aloe Vera And Lavender Essential Oil

Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the skin and calm the inflammation. [3] Besides, it keeps the skin moisturised. The antiseptic properties of lavender oil promote the healing the skin.

Ingredients

1 tsp coconut oil

2-3 tbsp aloe vera gel

Few drops of lavender essential oil

Method of use

Take coconut oil in a bowl.

Add aloe vera gel and lavender essential oil in it and mix everything together well.

Apply this mixture on the affected area.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

2. Coconut Oil, Sandalwood Powder And Almond Oil

Sandalwood has anti-inflammatory properties that calm the inflamed skin. [4] The highly moisturising almond oil protects the skin from the UV damage and also prevents premature ageing of the skin. [5]

Ingredients

5 tbsp coconut oil

4 tsp sandalwood powder

2 tsp almond oil

Method of use

In a bowl, take the coconut oil.

Now add sandalwood powder and almond oil in it and mix everything together well to make a smooth paste.

Apply this paste on the affected areas.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off later.

3. Coconut Oil And Apple Cider Vinegar

Coconut oil blended with apple cider vinegar helps to calm the inflammation and irritation caused by the sunburn. Besides, apple cider vinegar helps to maintain the pH balance of the skin.

Ingredients

Coconut oil (as needed)

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

1 cup water

Method of use

Add the apple cider vinegar to the cup of water and give it a good mix.

Pour the solution in a spray bottle and shake well.

Now spray the solution on the affected areas.

Leave it on for a couple of minutes to dry.

Gently massage some coconut oil over it in circular motions and leave it at that.

4. Coconut Oil And Tea Tree Oil

Coconut oil and tea tree oil make up for a perfect blend to treat the sunburns. Tea tree oil has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that cleanse the skin and calm the inflammation and irritation, while the coconut oil keeps the skin moisturised and quickens the healing process. [6]

Ingredients

2 tbsp coconut oil

2-3 drops of tea tree oil

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the mixture on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water later.

5. Coconut Oil And Honey

Honey keeps the moisture locked in the skin and rejuvenates the damaged skin to treat sunburns. [7] Coconut oil and honey blended together soothe the inflamed skin and speed up the healing process.

Ingredients

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp honey

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 30-35 minutes.

Rinse it off using warm water.

6. Coconut Oil And Camphor

Coconut oil, when used with camphor, helps to relieve the pain and the itching caused by the sunburn.

Ingredients

1 cup coconut oil

2 tsp crushed camphor

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together well.

Store the mixture in a dark glass container.

Keep the container in the sunlight for a while so that the camphor melts well into the coconut oil.

Apply the mixture on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 5-10 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

7. Coconut Oil And Castor Oil

Both castor oil and coconut oil are highly moisturising for the skin and keep it hydrated. The anti-inflammatory properties of castor oil soothe the skin and have a calming effect on the pain and inflammation caused by the sunburn, thus providing a lot of relief to the affected area. [8]

Ingredients

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp castor oil

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Gently apply the mixture on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

