These Lucky Zodiac Signs Will Find Love in 2019

As the new year has started, everybody wants to know what great opportunities the year has in store for them. Be it career, family life or love life, we want to know about it all.

Zodiac Signs

Though the love horoscope for all the signs is bound to be different, there are five of the zodiacs who are going to have a wonderful time ahead in terms of love. Their love horoscope says that they might find love in 2019. Take a look and check if you are one of them.

Taurus

Passion and excitement will mark your year 2019. Some special person will enter your life this year. As Taurians are already known to be emotional zodiacs, this year will offer you an opportunity where you might meet the soul partner. The year is thus lucky for you in love.

Taurus Yearly Horoscope

Gemini

Generally reserved, Gemini will be seen socialising this year. In 2019, they will meet many people. Among these people, there are chances that you might get to see your love of life. As summer approaches, you might experience what is known as true love.

Gemini Yearly Horoscope

Virgo

Virgos have been eagerly wanting to spend some love time with somebody. 2019 has brought them this opportunity. You will meet either a person that you have been eyeing since sometime or a new person they can fall in love with will meet them this year. But you need not be hasty in the relationship. Take your time to figure out if the relationship can really go a long way.

Virgo Yearly Horoscope

Scorpio

Passion for love will rule your heart during the first few months of the year. Your love horoscope 2019 predicts that you might find somebody with whom you are so compatible that the relationship turns into marriage in the same year.

Scorpio Yearly Horoscope

Capricorn

The one who is mostly seen alone might get away with their single status this year. Capricorns, who are in love with their work alone might share their love with a new-found partner in life, as the year brings such an opportunity for them. However, they need to be open and welcome such opportunities to find their love.

Capricorn Yearly Horoscope

    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 11:15 [IST]
