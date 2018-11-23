Zodiac Signs That Are Most Nervous

Gemini Geminis take up a task and then think they are not good enough for it. Be they right or wrong, it is definitely true that they underestimate their potential. It is out of a desire to show that they are really responsible that they sometimes take up a job which might be too big for them. They constantly worry that they might disappoint someone. Their anxiety is what also makes them a bit indecisive. Gemini Yearly Horoscope

Virgo Virgos do not actually need a reason to worry about. When sitting idle they start pondering over odd matters and then suddenly land at a thought which pushes them to worry excessively. The fact that they saw a crime series on the Internet today is sufficient enough to make them worry with the fear of being murdered or robbed just as they watched in a movie lately. Moreover, they are perfectionists which means they can pressurise themselves well, for better work and then get nervous if the target seems difficult to be achieved.

Pisces No, Pisces are not just emotional and helpful but they are introverts as well. They cannot open up so easily before people. This leads them not to trust people easily since they haven't spoken to them many a time. While they would first feel nervous while speaking to them, the next level of nervousness is reached when they tell something secretive and realize they should not have done that. Their helpful nature brings them close to people but they fail to overcome their nervousness.

Libra Well, Librans are another of the emotional signs. They take a decision and then get nervous about it. The fear of being disliked also makes them nervous. The fear of not being liked might also make them nervous. From looks to behaviour they have a habit of thinking twice about these and get nervous if they realize having made a mistake. They like to have a comfortable and friendly environment around, and if it does not exist, it makes them feel nervous among those strangers.