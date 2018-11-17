Well, we have all heard advises from parents that we should never trust strangers at some point in life or the other. No doubt, we must accept their advice. But can you imagine not trusting your closest friend as well? Can you imagine the person who sits just next to you, and with whom you share most of your secrets, could be lying to you about most of the things they told you? Whether the reason is that most people fail to understand them or that they prefer sharing their secrets just with their own selves, you can definitely not say they are wrong. Another reason might be they not having faith enough in you in order to share their bit, despite both of you being good friends.
Based on the Sun signs, here is a list of the zodiac signs you should always think twice before trusting. Take a look.
Taurus
A Taurean is certainly one who is almost obsessed with his goals. Well, it is another fact that they would love to be good trustworthy friends with you. But such a love of theirs falls secondary to what they expect of themselves. Since fulfilling their own expectations is their first priority, chances are they might break your trust if time demands. While their desire to be a good friend would not let them stop you from expressing yourself, they might soon realise that their personal goals are coming in the way of keeping your trust. Once you understand them well, you will know what to tell and what not, without feeling they are wrong.
Libra
Most Librans tend to be emotional. Just not to hurt the feelings of one person, they tend to lie to the other. Relationships matter to them. But the problem arises when they have good relations with many (though selected people). When two of their friends are no more friends with each other and they feel sandwiched between them. While they might lie just to not hurt another person's sentiments, they will tell another big lie to avoid another big argument or to avoid hurting yet another person's emotions.
Gemini
Well, pretty true that Geminis love chit-chatting. What more they love similar to this is being loved by all. The moment you sit beside them, and start sharing some experiences, they tend to become more curious and would not be able to stop you. This feeling of theirs intensifies when the secret is a dearer one. The next time they indulge in a chit-chat, chances are they might let the cat out of the bag, though not always. So, since Gemini are too innocent in this matter, it's better you first know your Gemini friend well enough before revealing your complete self and then someday unfriending them.
Sagittarius
And then comes Sagittarius, the one whom we know as the adventure lover. Yes, Sagittarians can easily find your secrets also adventuresome, provided you are an enemy for them. Since they seldom believe in right and wrong and whatever helps them reach their goal appears right only to them, a Sagittarius does not indulge much in being good friends and might forget you the moment you turn your back towards them. Well, does not seem wrong since they do care for their friends and do not target them.
