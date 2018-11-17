Well, we have all heard advises from parents that we should never trust strangers at some point in life or the other. No doubt, we must accept their advice. But can you imagine not trusting your closest friend as well? Can you imagine the person who sits just next to you, and with whom you share most of your secrets, could be lying to you about most of the things they told you? Whether the reason is that most people fail to understand them or that they prefer sharing their secrets just with their own selves, you can definitely not say they are wrong. Another reason might be they not having faith enough in you in order to share their bit, despite both of you being good friends.

Based on the Sun signs, here is a list of the zodiac signs you should always think twice before trusting. Take a look.