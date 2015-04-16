Just In
Pradosh Vrat 2020: Importance Of This Day
Pradosh Vrat is one of the important Vrats observed by Hindus for worshipping Lord Shiva and Parvati. The word 'Pradosh' means evening and the worship associated with Pradosh Vrat is done during the evening twilight or on sandhya Kala.
Pradosh Vrat falls on the Trayodashi of both Shukla and Krishna Paksha of every month. This year, the Pradosh Vrat is on 19 May 2020.
Pradosh Vrat is mainly of two types - Shani Pradosh, which falls on Saturday and Soma Pradosh, which falls on Monday.
Devotees will observe fast during the Pradosh Vrat. Some times light food i.e juice or fruit salad are consumed during the fast.
While the Pradosh Vrat puja is performed devotees pray to Lord Shiva by chanting Shiva mantras.
Here we tell you about the significance and the importance of performing the Pradosh Vrat.
Facts To Know About Pradosh Vrat
It is believed that by chanting Shiva mantras during the puja one shall be free from all the sins for lifetime. Also by chanting the Shiva mantra's it is said that all your wishes are also granted. This is one of the most common Pradosh Vrat kadha.
Victory
One Brahmin lady came to muni Sadilya with an orphan, Dharmagupta. He was a prince, whose father was slain in a battle. They took Pradosh Vrat as per the instruction of Sadilya.
During the eighth Pradosh, she got a pot of nectar to drink. After that, Dharmagupta married a celestial princess. With the help of her father, the prince conquered his country back. This increases the importance of Pradosh Vrat as it will help to attain victory.
Shiva In His Auspicious Mood
Pradosh Vrat is the best time to worship Lord Shiva and Parvati as they both will be in their best mood. Fed up with the war of demons, Gods approached Lord Shiva on the thirteenth day of the lunar fortnight. This time He was glorified by the Gods and granted their wish. This Pradosh Vrat story is yet another popular one.
All Sins Forgiven
One of the most common stories behind the Pradosh Vrat is related to the Halahala poison. According to this story, Lord Shiva drank the Halahala poison that is obtained during Samudra Manthan during a Pradosh. The devotees believe that Lord Shiva will take up all the sins and give to moksha.
Spiritual Empowerment
Fasting and chanting mantras of Lord Shiva during Pradosh Vrat is the best thing that we can do for spiritual empowerment. It is believed that offering even a Bael or Bilva leaf is enough for recovering from all our sin.
Pradosh Vrat is the time when Lord Shiva will be in His most pleasant form and it will be the best time to worship him.