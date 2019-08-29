Declared 'Dead' At Birth, Noopur Singh From UP Goes Onto Win KBC Women oi-Neha Ghosh

Noopur Singh from Kanpur, was declared dead at birth and thrown in the garbage by the doctors of Kanpur hospital until a relative noticed that she had life in her and picked her up. Due to the negligence of the doctors, the baby girl grew up as a physically challenged person.

But, as destiny had it, she sat on the hot seat in Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), a celebrated game show which is hosted by the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. She answered 12 questions correctly and won Rs 12.5 Lakh.

Noopur was born to a farmer Ramkumar Singh and his wife Kalpana Singh. Noopur's mother said that her daughter is a good student and was on the merit list in Intermediate and has cleared her B.Ed entrance test.

The proud mother spoke about Noopur's journey to KBC, that how she used to answer all questions correctly before the contestants when the show would air on television.

Despite the negligence of the doctors, Noopur's mother holds no grudges against the doctors who were responsible for her disability.

PV Sindhu Wins Gold At BWF World Championship: Here Are Some Facts About The Famous Badminton Player