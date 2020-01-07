Laxmi Agarwal: Know About The Acid Attack Survivor Deepika Padukone Portrayed in Chhapak

Early Life Laxmi Agarwal was born on 1 June 1990 in a middle-class family in Delhi. As a teenage girl, Laxmi wanted to pursue singing but her family members advised her to look for some other career options. She was barely 15 when she was attacked by acid after she declined the marriage proposal of a 32-years-old man in 2005.

Acid Attack Laxmi says that the guy was the brother of her friend. It was in an episode of Ted Talk when Laxmi Agarwal said, "I was attacked in Khan market (a local place in New Delhi). A girl and the guy who was stalking me for months and eventually, approached me for marriage pushed me on the ground and threw acid on my face. Due to the burning sensation and pain, I fainted at the moment." She also said that the onlookers were quite eagerly waiting for 'what will happen next' but didn't extended their helping hand. However, one man came and poured water on her face and rushed to a nearby hospital. "As soon as I was brought to the hospital, 20 buckets of water were thrown at my face. The moment my father came and I hugged him, I saw his shirt burning due to the acid's effect," she described her condition after the attack. Also read: 5 Acid Attack Victims Who Are Amazing

Laxmi Agarwal's Struggle After The Attack According to Laxmi, it was quite painful for her to accept her new face as it seemed disfigured to her. She said, "I wanted to commit suicide as I didn't want to live anymore." However, after realising the pain and grief of her parents and other family members would go through after her demise, she chose to live. It was in 2012 when her brother fell ill and doctors told that he won't be able to live. Hearing this, her father suffered a heart attack and he passed away. This was the most difficult time for Laxmi as her father was the breadwinner of the family. She went in search of a job but nobody agreed to keep her as an employee.