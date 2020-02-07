ENGLISH

    With the rampant rise in the crime rate against the women in the country (all around the globe), such as that of eve teasing, acid attacks, domestic violence, sexual harassment at work place to eve chain snatching in public day-light, the need to create a secure atmosphere is critical.

    The Government of India has come up with several aid measures such as a women's helpline that work towards ensuring the safety and security of women. There are several different organisations and NGOs as well that has come forth and joined hands with government.

    We have gathered a list of Women Helpline Numbers in India here, which you can use in the time of need. Be it you, the women in your family or a stranger on the road, don't think twice when you see something unfavourable, immediately inform the authorities.

    Women Helpline Numbers in India

    • Women Helpline ( All India ) - Women In Distress: 1090 / 1091
    • Women Helpline Domestic Abuse: 181
    • Police: 100
    • National Commission For Women (NCW): 011-26942369, 26944754
    • Delhi Commission For Women: 011-23378044, 23378317, 23370597
    • Outer Delhi Helpline: 011-27034873 , 27034874
    • Student / Child Helpline: 1098Hyderabad/Secundrabad Police station: 040-27853508

    Andhra Pradesh Women Protection cell: 040-23320539

    Andhra Pradesh Women Commission: 0863-2329090

    Hyderabad Women Police Station: 040-27852400/4852

    Arunachal Pradesh

    • Women Commission: 0360-2290544, 0360-2214567

    Assam

    • ASSAM Women Helpline: 181 , 9345215029, 0361-2521242
    • ASSAM Women Commission: 0361-2227888,2220150 ,0361-2220013

    Bihar

    • Bihar Women Helpline: 18003456247 / 0612-2320047 / 2214318
    • Bihar Women Commission: 0612- 2507800

    Chandigarh

    • Women Police: 0172-2741900

    Chattishgarh

    • Women Commission: 0771-2429977, 4013189, 18002334299, 0771-4241400

    Goa

    • GOA Women Helpline: 1091, 0832-2421208
    • GOA Women Commission: 0832-2421080

    Gujarat

    • State Women Commission Gujrat: 18002331111, 079-23251604, 079-23251613
    • GUJRAT - Ahemdabad Women Group: 7926441214
    • GUJRAT - Self Employed Women's Association: 079-25506477, 25506444

    Haryana

    • Haryana Women and Child Helpline: 0124-2335100
    • HARYANA - Helpline for women in Distress: 9911599100
    • Haryana Women Commission: 0172 - 2584039, 0172-2583639
    • Women and Child Development Department: 0172-2560349

    Himachal Pradesh

    • Himachal Pradesh Women Commission: 9816066421, 09418636326, 09816882491

    Maharashtra

    • Mumbai Railway Police: 9833331111
    • Mumbai Police Women Helpline: 022-22633333, 22620111
    • Maharashtra Women Commission: 07477722424, 022-26592707
    • Maharashtra Women Helpline: 022-26111103, 1298 , 103
    • Navi Mumbai Police Station: 022-27580255

    Punjab

    • Punjab Women Helpline: 9781101091
    • Punjab Women Commission: 0172-2712607, 0172-2783607
    • Punjab Samvad ( NGO ): 0172- 2546389, 2700109, 276000114

    Tamil Nadu

    • Tamil Nadu Women Helpline: 044-28592750
    • Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women: 044-28551155

    Tripura

    • Tripura Commmission for Women: 0381-2323355, 2322912

    Rajasthan

    • Rajasthan Nirbhaya Helpline: 1800-1200-020
    • Rajasthan Women Commission: 0141-2779001-4
    • Rajasthan Women Helpline: 0141-2744000
    • Jodhpur Women Helpline: 0291-2012112

    Karnataka

    • Bangalore Women Police: 080-22943225
    • Karnataka Women Police: 0821-2418400
    • Karnataka Women Commision: 080-22100435/ 22862368, 080-2216485
    • Mysore Women Police: 0821-2418110/2418410

    Madhya Pradesh

    • Madhya Pradesh Women Commission: 0755-2661813, 2661802, 2661806, 2661808, 1800-233-6112
    • Madhya Pradesh Mahila thana: 0731-2434999

    Kerala

    • Kerala Women Police Helpline (Trivandrum): 9995399953
    • Kerala Women's Commission: 0471-2322590, 2320509, 2337589, 2339878, 2339882
    • State Vanitha Cell: 0471-2338100
    • Women Cell, Kollam: 0474-2742376
    • Women Cell, Kochi: 0484-2396730

    Uttar Pradesh

    • Uttar Pradesh Women commission: 0522-2306403 , 18001805220, 6306511708 (Whatsapp)
    • Uttar Pradesh Sahyog NGO: 0522-2341319 , 2310747

    Uttarakhand

    • Women's Helpline: 1090

    West Bengal

    • West Bengal women commission: 033-23595609, 23210154, 2217 4019, 2244 8092
    • West Bengal Women Helpline Number: 033-23595609, 23210154
    • Swayam: 033-2486 3367/3368/3357

    Manipur

    • Women's Helpline: 181

    Meghalaya

    • Women's Helpline: 181

    Mizoram

    • Women's Helpline: 181

    Nagaland

    • Women's Helpline: 181

    Odisha

    • Women's Helpline: 181, 1091

    Sikkim

    • Women's Helpline: 181

    Telangana

    • Women safety : Call 100 in Emergency, 9440700906 , 040 27852246
    • Women's Helpline: 181

    Jammu & Kashmir

    • Women's Helpline: 181

    Jharkhand

    • Women's Helpline: 9771432103

    Pondicherry

    • Women's Helpline: 1091

    Here are some Women Helpline Numbers specific to cities in India:

    Women Helpline NGOs In Bengaluru

    • Vanitha Sahayavani: 100, 080-22943225, 080-22943224
    • Tara Women Centre ( NGO Ashraya ): 080-25251929
    • Nava Karnataka Mahila Rakshana Vedike: 9490135167
    • Abhayashrama: 080-22220834, 080-22121131
    • Vimochana: 080-25492781/82
    • The South India Cell for Human Rights Education and Monitoring (SICHREM): 080-25473922
    • Samaja Seva Samithi: 080-26600022 /9448945367.

