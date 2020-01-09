Laxmi Agarwal's Red Sari Is Worth Investing In And Something That Will Amp Up Your Wardrobe Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Laxmi Agarwal graced the screening of Chhapaak, which stars Deepika Padukone in the lead. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Laxmi looked gorgeous in her sari and inspired us to amp up our sari wardrobe. She looked classy and we have decoded her traditional attire for you.

So, Laxmi Agarwal wore a Sabyasachi sari, which was accentuated by red hue. It was an intricately-done silk sari that was enhanced by golden floral accents and meticulously-done elaborate border. Her patterned sari seemed ideal for festive and wedding occasions and Laxmi balanced the dramatic effect of the sari with a full-sleeved plain red blouse, which went well with her sari.

She accessorised her look with an elaborate neckpiece that upped her style quotient. And with this jewelled piece, she gave us cues on how to pair jewellery with the sari. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade and winged eyeliner. The sleek side-parted tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Laxmi Agarwal's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photos Credit: Shaleena Nathani's Instagram