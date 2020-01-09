Just In
- 45 min ago 10 Health Benefits Of Drinking Honey Water
-
- 55 min ago This Viral Video Show A Cool Technique To Perfectly Peel Hard-Boiled Egg
- 1 hr ago These Tips Will Help You Combat Dry And Flaky Scalp During The Winter Season
- 2 hrs ago Five Gorgeous Saris Of Kajol From Her Promotional Wardrobe Which Will Make You Say 'Wow'
Don't Miss
- News In Pics: Protest against CAA, NRC across all parts of India
- Movies Jawaani Jaaneman Trailer Out: Saif Ali Khan Is Back With His Quirkiest Avatar!
- Finance Aster DM Healthcare Board Approves Share Buyback Worth Rs 120 Crore
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Goa In 2020
- Technology Realme 5i With SD 665 SoC, Quad-Cameras Announced In India: Price, Availability, And Specs
- Sports Ravi Shastri compares MS Dhoni to Kapil Dev in terms of fitness; claims Dhoni would never impose himself on the team
- Automobiles Spy Pics: Mahindra Thar BS6 Model Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of India Launch
- Education TNPSC Upcoming Exams 2020: Explore Annual Recruitment Planner For 2020
Laxmi Agarwal's Red Sari Is Worth Investing In And Something That Will Amp Up Your Wardrobe
Laxmi Agarwal graced the screening of Chhapaak, which stars Deepika Padukone in the lead. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Laxmi looked gorgeous in her sari and inspired us to amp up our sari wardrobe. She looked classy and we have decoded her traditional attire for you.
So, Laxmi Agarwal wore a Sabyasachi sari, which was accentuated by red hue. It was an intricately-done silk sari that was enhanced by golden floral accents and meticulously-done elaborate border. Her patterned sari seemed ideal for festive and wedding occasions and Laxmi balanced the dramatic effect of the sari with a full-sleeved plain red blouse, which went well with her sari.
She accessorised her look with an elaborate neckpiece that upped her style quotient. And with this jewelled piece, she gave us cues on how to pair jewellery with the sari. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade and winged eyeliner. The sleek side-parted tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Laxmi Agarwal's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Photos Credit: Shaleena Nathani's Instagram