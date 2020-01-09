ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Laxmi Agarwal's Red Sari Is Worth Investing In And Something That Will Amp Up Your Wardrobe

    By
    |

    Laxmi Agarwal graced the screening of Chhapaak, which stars Deepika Padukone in the lead. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Laxmi looked gorgeous in her sari and inspired us to amp up our sari wardrobe. She looked classy and we have decoded her traditional attire for you.

    So, Laxmi Agarwal wore a Sabyasachi sari, which was accentuated by red hue. It was an intricately-done silk sari that was enhanced by golden floral accents and meticulously-done elaborate border. Her patterned sari seemed ideal for festive and wedding occasions and Laxmi balanced the dramatic effect of the sari with a full-sleeved plain red blouse, which went well with her sari.

    She accessorised her look with an elaborate neckpiece that upped her style quotient. And with this jewelled piece, she gave us cues on how to pair jewellery with the sari. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade and winged eyeliner. The sleek side-parted tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Laxmi Agarwal's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Photos Credit: Shaleena Nathani's Instagram

    More LAXMI AGARWAL News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue