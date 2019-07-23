Exclusive: Female Golfer Sonam Chugh Talks About How More Indian Women Are Taking To The Sport Women oi-Neha Ghosh

When it started drizzling on Sunday evening and most of us were sipping tea from the comfort of our home, several sport enthusiasts came together to watch the gripping finale of a sporting tournament, hosted by JW Marriott Hotel, Bengaluru and organised by RN Sports Marketing.

On 21st July, After Hours Golf Event saw eminent sports enthusiasts like golfer Sonam Chugh; Atul Ujagar, country director of Nike India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan and Prithvi Raj Urs, the honorary secretary of Karnataka Golf Association (KGA), to name a few.

While the grand décor and exquisite dishes added charm to the memorable evening, the 2019 British Open finale kept everyone on the edge of their seats.

From Golfers to celebrities and socialites, everyone had a gala time cheering for their favourite players in the event. Amid them was the Mysuru golf star Sonam Chugh who caught our attention.

While speaking exclusively to Boldsky, Chugh said, "Golf is a great sport and over the years, number of women players have increased in this field. It's such a wonderful sport and it makes me immensely proud to see that a lot of fathers are supporting their daughters to play golf. Adding to this she mentioned, "It's a growing sport and many players are taking up golf in Bengaluru as compared to Delhi."

In the year 2015, Chugh represented India in the 22nd World Corporate Golf Challenge at the Oitavos Dunes Golf Course in Cascais, Portugal, Toyota Karnataka Golf Festival and the Prestige Masters.

Sonam Chugh is the daughter of Nina Prakash and V. Prakash and is the first qualified International Certified Rules official, who started playing her first tournament at the age of 12.

On being asked about the pay disparity and the challenges that women face in golf, she tells us, "There's not too much money in women's golf or any women's sport for that matter. So, its a bit difficult, we are getting there slowly with a positive approach. But, if we bring into account the international tournaments, the pay is higher as compared to tournaments in India."

Even though young girls and women are taking up golf, still a lot has to be done to make the sport more accessible for female players. Golf is one such sport that demands superlative skills and the ability to focus or concentrate. If we go back in time, golf was known as gentleman's sport.

But, with time, women are also opting for this noble sport.

Also, today there is no dearth of women players. One such example is Deepika Padukone's sister, Anisha Padukone, who has created a niche for herself. She picked up this sport while visiting a local club in Bengaluru. She made it to the top-10 in national rankings and represented India at a very young age.

Several reports mention that in the UK, a number of golf clubs have introduced women-only golf courses, coaching sessions, and are looking for more female coaching staff.