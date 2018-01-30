Subscribe to Boldsky
Palak Paneer Recipe | How To Prepare Spinach Cottage Cheese Curry

By: Ajitha Ghorpade

Palak paneer is a dish from the Indian subcontinent. It is commonly eaten in the Northern part of India. It is served as a side dish accompanied with rotis or rice.

Palak paneer is prepared by combining the puree of spinach, seasoning of spices and the fresh paneer cubes. Palak has a high nutritional value, which is why 'Popeye the sailor man' used to gulp it in seconds to get all the energy.

Palak paneer doesn't just taste amazing and creamy but looks unique with its bottle green colour too. The paneer cubes can be fried and then added to the gravy to make it more delicious. But in our recipe, we just add the fresh cubes.

Palak paneer is an easy recipe to make. Watch the video on how to make the palak paneer curry. Here is a step-by-step procedure including images.

Palak Paneer Recipe

PALAK PANEER VIDEO RECIPE

{recipe}

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE PALAK PANEER

1. Take palak in a colander and wash it 2 to 3 times.

Palak paneer recipe
Palak paneer recipe

2. Add it in a pressure cooker.

Palak paneer recipe

3. Add a cup of water and pressure cook it for up to 1 whistle.

Palak paneer recipe
Palak paneer recipe

4. Meanwhile, add a tablespoon of oil in a heated pan.

Palak paneer recipe

5. Add the chopped onions and sauté until it turns to golden brown in colour.

Palak paneer recipe
Palak paneer recipe

6. Add the cut tomatoes and stir well.

Palak paneer recipe
Palak paneer recipe

7. Add a teaspoon of chopped green chillies.

Palak paneer recipe

8. Add cashew nuts and fry well for a minute.

Palak paneer recipe
Palak paneer recipe

9. Now, open the lid of the cooker and allow it to cool for 10 minutes.

Palak paneer recipe
Palak paneer recipe

10. Add the sautéed mixture in a mixer jar.

Palak paneer recipe

11. Grind it into a smooth paste. Keep it aside.

Palak paneer recipe

12. Add 2 tablespoons of oil in a heated pan.

Palak paneer recipe

13. Add the ground paste to it and stir well.

Palak paneer recipe
Palak paneer recipe

14. Add a teaspoon of both, salt and red chilli powder. Stir well.

Palak paneer recipe
Palak paneer recipe
Palak paneer recipe

15. Add 2 teaspoons of fresh cream and mix well.

Palak paneer recipe
Palak paneer recipe

16. Cover it with a lid and allow it to cook for a minute.

Palak paneer recipe

17. Keep it aside.

Palak paneer recipe

18. Now, add the cooked palak in a mixer jar.

Palak paneer recipe

19. Grind it into a smooth flowing consistency and keep it aside.

Palak paneer recipe

20. Open the lid and add the ground palak.

Palak paneer recipe
Palak paneer recipe

21. Cover it with the lid again and let it cook for 1 more minute.

Palak paneer recipe

22. Open the lid and add the cut paneer to the gravy.

Palak paneer recipe

23. Transfer it into a bowl and add fresh cream for garnishing.

Palak paneer recipe
Palak paneer recipe

24. Serve hot.

Palak paneer recipe
Palak paneer recipe
[ 4 of 5 - 36 Users]
Story first published: Tuesday, January 30, 2018, 11:01 [IST]
