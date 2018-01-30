Palak Paneer Recipe | How To Prepare Spinach Cottage Cheese Curry

Palak paneer is a dish from the Indian subcontinent. It is commonly eaten in the Northern part of India. It is served as a side dish accompanied with rotis or rice.

Palak paneer is prepared by combining the puree of spinach, seasoning of spices and the fresh paneer cubes. Palak has a high nutritional value, which is why 'Popeye the sailor man' used to gulp it in seconds to get all the energy.

Palak paneer doesn't just taste amazing and creamy but looks unique with its bottle green colour too. The paneer cubes can be fried and then added to the gravy to make it more delicious. But in our recipe, we just add the fresh cubes.

Palak paneer is an easy recipe to make. Watch the video on how to make the palak paneer curry. Here is a step-by-step procedure including images.

PALAK PANEER VIDEO RECIPE

{recipe}

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE PALAK PANEER

1. Take palak in a colander and wash it 2 to 3 times.

2. Add it in a pressure cooker.

3. Add a cup of water and pressure cook it for up to 1 whistle.

4. Meanwhile, add a tablespoon of oil in a heated pan.

5. Add the chopped onions and sauté until it turns to golden brown in colour.

6. Add the cut tomatoes and stir well.

7. Add a teaspoon of chopped green chillies.

8. Add cashew nuts and fry well for a minute.

9. Now, open the lid of the cooker and allow it to cool for 10 minutes.

10. Add the sautéed mixture in a mixer jar.

11. Grind it into a smooth paste. Keep it aside.

12. Add 2 tablespoons of oil in a heated pan.

13. Add the ground paste to it and stir well.

14. Add a teaspoon of both, salt and red chilli powder. Stir well.

15. Add 2 teaspoons of fresh cream and mix well.

16. Cover it with a lid and allow it to cook for a minute.

17. Keep it aside.

18. Now, add the cooked palak in a mixer jar.

19. Grind it into a smooth flowing consistency and keep it aside.

20. Open the lid and add the ground palak.

21. Cover it with the lid again and let it cook for 1 more minute.

22. Open the lid and add the cut paneer to the gravy.

23. Transfer it into a bowl and add fresh cream for garnishing.

24. Serve hot.