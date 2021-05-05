Mother’s Day Special: Healthy Food For Moms After Second Pregnancy Prenatal oi-Shivangi Karn

Mother's day is an international festival celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May. The day marks the importance and contribution of mother, motherly figures and maternal bonds in the family and society.

Pregnancy is the most delightful yet tough phase in many women's lives. Second pregnancy could be a bit different from the first due to different symptoms such as big bump and more kicks, along with exhaustion that comes with handling another child while being pregnant.

After the second pregnancy, women need additional calories and micronutrients to support their body, maintain lactation and to meet the daily energy requirements to taking care of two children.

Studies say that lactating women need extra calories of around 500 Kcal per day, which equals two extra meals, during the first six months to continue providing nutrition to the baby while breastfeeding, and to her body. [1]

If a proper diet is not maintained, it may sometimes lead to deprivation of certain nutrients due to extra domestic workloads, mental tensions and untimely meals.

In this article, we will discuss some of the healthy foods for moms after their second pregnancy. These foods must be an essential part of their daily diet to improve their overall health. Take a look.