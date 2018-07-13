What Moms-to-be Think In Their Last Month Of Pregnancy

Pregnancy is a miraculous time that is to be enjoyed and cherished; at the end of which, you will have your baby in your arms. But pregnancy is not a bed of roses. It can be terrifying too, especially towards the end of the pregnancy. No matter how much you prepare yourself, it is still hard to actually believe that there is a baby growing within you.

For first-time moms-to-be, who have no idea what to expect in their pregnancy journey, it will be the case of contrasting feelings, all the more. By the time the pregnancy comes to an end, the mothers will have a lot of thoughts that roll through their minds.

Their emotions are all over the place too because of the anticipation and the cocktail of hormones running through their veins. If you are in a phase where you are nearly done being pregnant and are waiting for your baby, you will know what we are talking about.

Today, we shall talk about the various thoughts that are entertained in a pregnant mother's mind. We are sure that if you are pregnant or have ever been pregnant, you will be able to relate to it.

It Is Going To Hurt?

The pain that is involved in a birth is, unfortunately, one of the worst kinds of pains one can experience. Horror stories of birth that every mother has to tell will have a section completely dedicated to pain. So, it is not a surprise that the pain is one of the things that bothers a pregnant woman the most.

The good thing is that every mother you know today has survived the pain and experience and so will you. Learn to manage pain through breathing exercises and meditation. Keep your mind on the baby that you will be rewarded after all that hurt.

The Baby's Health

Throughout the pregnancy, if one thing rules the mom-to-be's mind, it is the health and well being of the baby. The worry and concern only increase as the date of birth comes closer. If you are too worried about the baby's health, talk to the doctor. A quick check-up or an ultra sound scan will tell you that your baby is perfectly fine. With positive thoughts and prayers (if you are spiritual) your baby will be delivered just fine.

Why Does He (The Husband) Have It So Easy?

In sea horses, the mother impregnates the male with fertilized embryos. The males then carry the baby sea horses and deliver them when it's time. If you are almost near your delivery date, you will start wishing you were a sea horse.

No matter how much you love your spouse, you will secretly fantasize about the possibility that your husband carries the baby at least for a while. As all this is not possible, you will have to settle for all the support, love and empathy he gives you.

If It Were Not For Your Husband, You Would Be Lost

One moment, you would be resenting your husband for having it so easy and the next you will be so grateful to have him by your side. Pregnancy hormones can do this to you. But seriously, the support and love that you can get from your husband are perhaps what help you get through these exciting but difficult days.

The back rubs, the cuddles, getting you the food that you want at the most inopportune times and dealing with your mood swings; all of it makes for a great husband and a wonderful father when your baby is finally here.

Who Will The Baby Be Like?

Your baby is probably a complete mystery person to you now. As the pregnancy comes to an end, you will find yourself wondering about your baby's looks and picturing what he or she looks like. You will be suddenly looking at all your old pictures and that of your husband to see what your baby might look like.

Nesting Impulses

As the date of your delivery approaches, you will feel an indescribable wish to get your house ready to welcome the new addition to your family. You will start cleaning the house and straightening up things. You will shop online and in shops whenever you can to make your house more comfortable for your little one. This urge is known a the nesting instinct. This is your body telling you to get ready for your baby's arrival. But remember to consciously tone down the nesting impulse as it may make you too tired for the actual delivery.

The State Of Your Vagina

If you are all set for a natural birth, then you will surely be a little worried about the state your vagina will be in after the delivery of your baby. The vagina does quite a bit of stretching before your baby can be born. Add to it the fact that you may have an episiotomy or perineal tears, the fear of a permanently damaged vagina becomes real. You will also worry that if your vagina is stretched beyond recovery, your husband may not enjoy being intimate with you again.

Fortunately, all your fears are ill founded. The vagina is very elastic and it can bounce back to its original condition within weeks. Any wounds that you incur during the delivery shall heal too. Your partner might not feel a lot of difference post pregnancy. If you are still not convinced, try Kegel exercises which help in tightening up your vagina.

Where Is Mom?

Your mom is one person that you will look to when the delivery date approaches. She has been in your place once, back in the day and now you will expect her support when it is your time. You will also start appreciating your mom a lot for what she went through to give birth to you. You will have a lot of questions for her. Did you kick as much as your baby does now? Did it hurt during the delivery? How did she feel after the delivery?

What If You Go Into Labor When You Are Not Ready?

It is often said that when you are given a due date, more often than not, your baby will be born before or after the due date. You will constantly worry about the scenario where you go into labor when stuck in traffic or at the mall.

This is a real risk and it can indeed happen. To be prepared for such an occasion, make sure that you have a bag with some clothes and other necessities with you when you will be away for a few hours at a time. Have a list of phone numbers that you will need if you go into labor. Put your spouse's number, your parents' number and your doctor's number on it. This way you can hand it to a friendly stranger who offers help when the need arises.