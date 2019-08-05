Just In
Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Shares Post Pregnancy Weight Loss Picture
Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were blessed with a baby boy on July 18. Gabriella, who is a South African model and actress has already hit the gym to shed her pregnancy weight.
She posted her pictures on Instagram where she shows she has lost a lot of weight just 11 days after her delivery. She shared with her fans that how she had put up 21 kgs and how she never quit her exercises throughout her pregnancy period.
She wrote in her Instagram stories, " So was me 3 weeks ago... a week before giving birth to my beautiful boy (almost 10 pounds of him) I had picked up 21 kgs in 9th month of pregnancy. This seems like a story everyone wants to hear. It was not easy to watch my body go through that, however, I trusted the process. I continued working out, not perhaps the same level of training I was used to but I worked out almost 5 days a week. I ate what I wanted but in moderation and I rested when my body told me to."
In her next story, she mentioned that she was not at all bothered about how she looked and paid attention to how she felt. "I am blessed and grateful to have had a natural delivery and I have to say, the body is an amazing thing. I watched as I brought life into this world and I couldn't care less about what I looked like doing it. We care so much about how we look and little about how we actually feel. 21 kgs heavier and I never felt better. All I really cared about is that my baby was happy and healthy. But now, I'm on the road to getting my old self back. I get asked all the time what my regime is, what I'm eating. What I'm doing."
She also shares that eating well and treating yourself every now and then helps during pregnancy and doing prenatal yoga really helped her in keeping her pelvic floor strong. "Also remember everyone is different and all good things do take time: so be patient with your body and your mind," she added.