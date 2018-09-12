Placentophagy: What You Should Know About Eating Placenta

Placentophagy, also known as placentophagia, is a term that has originated from the union of the words "placenta" and the Greek terminology for "to eat". It refers to an act wherein mammals eat the placenta after childbirth. Read on to understand more about placentophagy.

What Is Placentophagy?

The placenta is associated with easing birth stress as it contains small amounts of oxytocin. It also helps in the contraction of the muscles surrounding the mammary cells in order to eject milk. Most of the placental mammals are known to participate in this act of eating the placenta after childbirth.

However, of late, human placentophagy has gained ample popularity and history has been studied to find its roots and the reason behind it. It is identified as the process of ingesting a human placenta postpartum by any person (either in the original raw form or in a cooked/dried form).

Although modern occurrences of this act are rare, there have been several historical occurrences reported of the same. It is believed that there are several health benefits linked to the consumption of the placenta.

Few have associated human placentophagy as a treatment for fatigue and postpartum depression. It also possesses ample nutritional value.