6 Tips For Raising An Independent Child

1. Give responsibilities Give your child responsibilities at a young age. This will make them more responsible towards their work and help them to be more successful in school and in their life. Start giving your child some household chores depending on your child's age and how dependable and focused they can be. Household chores such as sweeping floors, washing dishes or setting up the table can be given to your child. Giving your children responsibility will not only boost their self-confidence but also their work will be a valuable contribution to their family [2].

2. Allow your child to make small decisions You might decide everything for your child like what to eat or what clothes to wear. But, you should allow your child to make his own decisions in smaller things. When children are given the freedom to make their own decisions, they learn to make choices. And this makes them independent in taking bigger and smaller decisions on their own.

3. Allow them to do their own homework You shouldn't be telling your children what schoolwork they should be doing and when. You should be getting them into the habit of creating a time schedule which includes doing their own homework and studying for tests. Creating timely work habits will let your child learn how to handle their own responsibilities independently and not to rely on parents for school work.

4. Allow them to make mistakes Children will fail and make mistakes. Allow them to make mistakes so that they can learn from it and do not repeat the same mistake again. If your child has made a mistake do not scold them, instead tell where did they go wrong and how they can do it better the next time.

5. Teach them to solve problems If your child is having any problems at school or with friends, guide them to identify the problem and solve the issue. Help your child identify the problem and come up with few solutions, if your child is struggling to come up with ideas. And then help your child identify the positive and negative consequences of each solution and once your child has evaluated the positive and negative outcomes, encourage them to pick a solution to address the problem. This will help your child to learn problem-solving skills and be self-confident in finding a solution to the problems [3].