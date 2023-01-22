Binge Eating In Children: Signs To Look Out For Kids oi-Amritha K

Young adults and teens are most likely to experience binge eating disorders. It is the most common eating disorder among children. Eating disorders in children can sometimes go unnoticed. However, children who consume a lot more food than normal do not necessarily fall into the category of binge eaters.

Binge Eating In Children: What Parents Should Know

Children do not all have the same appetite; some are larger, especially as they grow. However, parents may perceive this differently. It is not uncommon for teens to experience eating disorders.

It is only when parents closely observe their children that they will be able to detect the phenomenon of binge eating during childhood [1].

What Causes Binge Eating In Children?

There is no known cause for binge eating disorder, but it may be caused by a combination of factors, including genetics, family eating habits, emotions, and eating behaviours. Many people use food to cope with difficult feelings or soothe themselves.

A person with binge eating disorder is more likely to suffer from other mental health problems such as depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) [2].

What Are The Symptoms Of Binge Eating In Children?

The signs of binge eating in childhood are obvious, behaviours such as - your child will begin eating excessive amounts of food and most of the food will be snacks or your child may even steal food from the kitchen while you are asleep.

Here are the most common signs of binge eating in kids [3][4]:

Sign #1

Your child starts eating a lot of food in a short period of time, which is a sign your child seems to be binge eating.

Sign #2

If your child tries to eat when under stress or in a bad mood, then it could be a sign of binge eating disorder. Eating when hungry is fine, but overeating when feeling bad could be a sign of binge eating disorder.

Sign #3

There may be food stashes tucked away in desk drawers, backpacks, closets, garages, or odd places around the house. Has your child stolen food? Have you found empty bags or boxes in the trash?

Sign #4

Is your child gaining and losing weight rapidly? Or has there been suddenly increased weight? Binge eaters tend to weigh too much, but weight can also swing between low and high levels.

Sign #5

Having unusual eating habits at unusual times, such as late-night binges, can be considered suspect, if not conclusive, of binge eating.

Sign #6

It may seem that your child is depressed or anxious at home or at school. Are they being bullied or teased? Food can be a means of coping. Children may eat for comfort, as an escape or in order to avoid difficult situations, or as a way of rebelling against the rules. Approximately half of all people with binge eating disorders are depressed [5].

When Should Your Child Seek Treatment For Binge Eating?

Before consulting a healthcare professional regarding possible binge eating, it may be necessary to have a discussion with your child. Talking to a professional may help your child if they are feeling sad, anxious, or depressed and eating large amounts of food to soothe their emotional state [6].

A doctor may be able to help your child lose excess weight even if they do not have these feelings but are 20 per cent or more over their healthy weight.

Story first published: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 21:45 [IST]