ADHD: A Guide To Packing School Backpacks For Children With ADHD

One of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders in childhood is ADHD. It usually manifests itself in childhood and often persists into adulthood. As a result of ADHD, children may have difficulty paying attention, controlling impulsive behaviours, or being excessively active [1].

The term ADHD refers to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

What Causes ADHD?

The causes of ADHD are unclear. There is strong evidence that ADHD is largely inherited [2]. Many kids with ADHD have a parent or relative who has ADHD. It is also more likely to occur in children born prematurely, exposed to environmental toxins, or whose mothers have used drugs during pregnancy.

In contrast to popular belief, ADHD is not caused by excessive screen time, poor parenting, or excessive sugar consumption.

Having a child with ADHD can be challenging, but as a parent there are many things you can do to help control symptoms and overcome daily challenges.

ADHD In Children And How It Can Impact Their School Time

Inattention and impulsivity are symptoms associated with ADHD, which can make it difficult for individuals to concentrate, follow instructions, and complete school assignments.

A student with ADHD can have difficulty focusing, paying attention, listening, or putting effort into schoolwork. ADHD can also cause a student to be fidgety, restless, talk excessively, or disrupt the class. In addition to ADHD, some children may also suffer from learning disabilities, resulting in academic difficulties [3].

Tips For Packing School Backpacks For Your Child With ADHD

Accordingly, managing multiple classes, meeting deadlines, keeping track of assignments, books, pens, pencils, lunch boxes, phones, laptops, and anything else that may find its way into a backpack can be a challenging task, especially for students with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) [4].

Furthermore, they tend to lose school supplies, books, eyeglasses, and homework, according to the National Institute of Mental Health [5].

The first step is to lay out all the materials on the floor, and then with the assistance of your child, sort and group them. This will ensure that your child is able to quickly locate a book or folder when needed in class.

Here are some tips for packing School Backpacks For Children With ADHD:

1. Selecting the right backpack

It is important to select a backpack that works with your child's brain, not against it. Avoid bags with a lot of pockets, hidden compartments, and zippers. The more pockets and compartments you have, the more likely you will have trouble finding something. For kids with ADHD, the best backpack usually has one or two large pockets (one on the back, one on the front) and two small pockets [6].

2. Buying supplies

Schools often have a supply list with required items, so check it before you go. Otherwise, here are some supplies to think about purchasing: a planner, folders, binders, notebooks, paper, pencils, pens, etc.

3. Make use of colour coding

For kids with ADHD, colour-coding folders, and notebooks makes it easier for their brains to figure out which book is their math book and which folder goes with it. The key is to pick one colour for each subject. This makes it easier for your child to pick their books and folders [7].

4. Set up a homework folder

There is no doubt that having a homework folder is very helpful for students of all ages. Any homework that needs to be done or turned in can be stored in this folder, regardless of the class. Make sure that this folder is different from the other folders in terms of both colour and style.

5. Compartment packing

Basically, anything large that supports learning for the day can be held in the back large compartment of a backpack with two compartments. Planners and homework folders can be carried in the front compartment. The backpack style may have one, two, or three small front pockets. The smaller pockets should be reserved for pens, pencils, highlighters, wallets, phones, and other loose items [8].

6. Make a home-to-school checklist

You should consider this if your child forgets to bring something home or to school.

7. Snap a picture

For kids with ADHD, it might be helpful to include a map or picture of the backpack once it has been organised. That way, when the items are disposed of during cleanup day, they have a visual representation of what goes where [9].

On A Final Note...

The best way to help your child feel organised and empowered may take some trial and error. Do what works best for your child and get help from professionals when necessary.

Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 17:35 [IST]