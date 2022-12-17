Just In
Winter Soup For Babies: Benefits And 2 Recipes (Veg & Non-veg)
Your baby will benefit greatly from soups as they are easy to eat and gentle on their tummies. Depending on the ingredients, this dish can provide a variety of nutrients for your baby. In addition to keeping the baby full, the liquidy consistency of the soup may also provide therapeutic properties [1][2]. Additionally, it may maintain the baby's hydration levels.
You can introduce chicken to your baby as soon as he or she is 6 months old, so chicken soup would be a good addition to their winter diet [3][4]. In this article, we have provided the benefits of winter soup for babies and two recipes, one vegetarian and one non-vegetarian.
Winter Soup For Babies: Benefits
The benefits of including soup in your baby's diet, especially during the cold winter months, include the introduction of vegetables and chicken (after 6 months) and keeping them well hydrated [5]. Minerals, calcium, protein, and carbohydrates are all essential for healthy growth, which can be attained from soups made of vegetables, pulses, rice and legumes.
For cold and cough: The most effective way for your sick child to get relief from colds, coughs, chest congestion, and fever is to prepare a warm bowl of soup. Soups with garlic, peppers, and turmeric are effective at treating coughs and even digestive disorders. Tomato soup flavoured with basil is beneficial for treating colds and coughs [6].
For weight gain: The calorie and nutrient content of thick, creamy buttery soups can help kids gain weight. Rice, lentil, and noodle soups can be served as a snack or as a side dish to main meals to increase intake of calories and nutrients [7].
Easily consumable: If your infant has not yet acquired the art of chewing food or has not yet developed teeth, then soups are the most effective way to feed vegetables to him or her. They do not require chewing and puréed forms are best suited to small children.
Winter Soup For Babies: Recipes
1. Vegetarian winter soup for babies
Ingredients
- 1 cup chopped spinach leaves
- Salt to taste
- 1 tbsp of cheese
Directions:
- Salt the spinach leaves and boil them for a few minutes.
- Puree them in a blender after they have cooled.
- Before serving, warm the purée.
- If you wish to make a variation, you can add potatoes, lentils, corn kernels, and cheese to mask the bland taste of spinach.
2. Non-vegetarian winter soup for babies
Ingredients
- Thigh pieces of chicken
- Ghee
- Cumin seeds
- Coriander seeds
- Crushed ginger
- Crushed garlic
- Chopped onion
- Chopped tomatoes
- Turmeric powder
Directions:
- Add ghee to a cooker, add jeera, and allow it to sputter.
- Add the coriander seeds next.
- Add the garlic and ginger and sauté for a few minutes.
- Sauté the onions until they become transparent.
- Add the tomatoes and fry until they become mushy.
- Add some turmeric powder to the mixture.
- Once the chicken has been added, sauté for one minute until the water has evaporated.
- Next, add 2 cups of water and cook for 2 to 3 whistles.
Baby's under eight months of age should be served this clear soup after sieving. When the baby is eight months old, you can blend all of the ingredients and feed it to him or her.
