How To Deal With A Crying Baby? 10 Ways To Soothe A Crying Newborn Baby oi-Amritha K

Crying is your baby's way of telling you that they need your comfort and care.

Since it is sometimes difficult to determine the reason for a crying baby's tears, soothing a crying baby can prove extremely challenging at times. In this article, we will examine ways to soothe a crying baby.

We will look at ways to soothe a crying baby, since every baby responds differently to different types of approaches.

In the end, these methods are certain to calm the baby and reduce irritation.

What To Do When Babies Cry

Baby's cry is a means of communicating with you. In order for babies to express hunger, pain, warmth, comfort, fear, boredom, tummy pain, thirst, pain/illness, colic/food allergies, gas, over-tiredness, dirty diapers, and also for some type of response from you, they need you to communicate [1].

However, sometimes it can be difficult to understand what your baby is trying to convey to you. However, with a little practice, you will be able to recognise the signs of what your toddler requires, and why he or she is wailing or whining [2].

You may find it frustrating when your bundle of joy does not stop crying. At times, it may be difficult to interpret your newborn's whimper. However, worry not, we can assist you.

Ways To Make A Baby Stop Crying

Here is a list of ways that will help you soothe and stop your crying baby:

1. Try swaddling

There is no doubt that swaddling is one of the most effective ways to soothe a crying baby. It works well, and in most cases, babies stop crying almost immediately. If they do not stop instantly, do not give up on swaddling, for its effectiveness cannot be dismissed [3].

In addition to swaddling, you can also use baby swings that are specially designed for newborns to divert your crying child's attention.

2. Shift positions

Changing positions and placing the baby's head towards your elbow can make gas problems disappear- a major cause of babies weeping. This method may not always give gratifying results. However, it can certainly be of assistance [4].

3. Massage the feet

Massage your baby's feet is another highly effective method that can be used to pacify a crying baby. Massage or gently tickling your baby's feet can also be very helpful in pacifying your crying baby [5].

4. Make the shh sound

Put your mouth two inches away from your baby's ear and make a shhhh sound. The sound must be louder than your baby's crying otherwise your baby will not be able to hear it [6].

5. Use a stroller

To calm your crying baby, you can place him or her in a stroller and slowly move him or her around the room. You can also rock the tot gently back and forth in his or her stroller to divert their attention.

6. Give a warm bath

You can soothe your toddler when you give him or her a warm water bath. Cleaning and washing your toddler with soothing scents can also promote relaxation. The sound of running water has also been said to stop and comfort crying babies [7].

7. Use toys

Probably you have brought too many toys for your baby to be entertained. For example, you can rotate a toy in front of the crying baby's eyes to distract the baby from crying. Try a movable toy or a sound toy in different ways to distract the baby from being bored.

8. Sing aloud

When you start singing or making noise, the baby will stop crying. You can also clap your hands while singing to calm a crying baby.

9. Take them out

It is imperative that you change your background when the baby starts crying. The baby will be distracted by new sights and places within seconds, making them feel better. A baby may immediately become happy when introduced to new faces and places - you can take them out for car rides.

9. Divert with activities

It is important to divert a baby's mind before they cry, as mentioned above. TV can divert their minds in seconds- but make sure to keep the baby at a distance to protect their eyesight, and change channels to distract the baby.

10. Feed them

A baby may cry when bored, but most of the time, they cry because they are hungry. Breastfeed the baby by cradling them in your arms. Make some soothing sounds to soothe the restless baby if the baby refuses to drink [10].

On A Final Note...

You should consult your paediatrician or child development specialist if your baby is frequently crying or upset, or unresponsive. In order to determine if there is a problem and what to do about it, your paediatrician should be able to recommend a specialist in infant behaviour.

Despite the joy and bliss of new parenthood, it is quite challenging when your baby refuses to stop crying. When a baby cries, you become anxious and concerned wondering if something is seriously wrong with the baby.

The situation can also be difficult to handle if your baby does not seem to connect with you. However, you will find yourself able to handle it - and seek assistance when necessary.